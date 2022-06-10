"They took down an American Flag" - NFL fans blast Commanders DC Jack Del Rio over controversial Capitol comments

Jack Del Rio shared his thoughts on what occurred at the United States Capitol on January 6th last year. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Washington Commanders defensive coordinator's comments.
Jack Del Rio and his comments about the Capitol
The Commanders' defensive coordinator talked about what happened at the Capitol on January 6th, comparing it to the images on television:
"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal."
He also commented that he feels there are two different standards and called for discussion:
"I just think it's kind of two standards, and if we apply the same standard and we're going to be reasonable with each other, let's have a discussion. That's all it was. Let's have a discussion."
The Washington defensive coordinator later issued an apology, saying calling what happened at the Capitol a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent:
"I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry."
He concluded his apology by stating that he stands by his comments on condemning violence across the United States and supports all peaceful protests in America:
"I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America."
Washington head coach Ron Rivera did not disclose whether he has spoken with his defensive coordinator about the tweets:
"I'm not going to talk about stuff that I talk to my coaches about, especially stuff that's off the field and not pertaining to football. Everybody's entitled to their opinion, though."
Del Rio is entering his third season as the Commanders' defensive coordinator after being the head coach of the Oakland Raiders for three seasons (2015-2017) and the Jacksonville Jaguars for nine seasons (2003-2011).