"They took down an American Flag" - NFL fans blast Commanders DC Jack Del Rio over controversial Capitol comments

Jack Del Rio shared his thoughts on what occurred at the United States Capitol on January 6th last year. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Washington Commanders defensive coordinator's comments.

This fan said that they're tired of people dressing up what happened on January 6th as anything other than what it was:

t.Michael Billson @MoMoneyBillson @greg_price11 Bro they took down an American Flag and flew a Trump flag over it, real tired of people trying to dress it up as anything other than what it was @greg_price11 Bro they took down an American Flag and flew a Trump flag over it, real tired of people trying to dress it up as anything other than what it was

Another fan commented that the folks at the Capitol were attempting a coup, which isn't the same as a riot:

Nagi Obad @Yemenade92 @greg_price11 @FieldYates Them folks at the capitol were attempting a coup. That’s not the same as a riot. Storming a liquor store and storming the capitol isn’t the same. Both are wrong, but they are no where near the same. Let’s not forget this happened after a rally the president held in the capital. @greg_price11 @FieldYates Them folks at the capitol were attempting a coup. That’s not the same as a riot. Storming a liquor store and storming the capitol isn’t the same. Both are wrong, but they are no where near the same. Let’s not forget this happened after a rally the president held in the capital.

This Philadelphia Eagles fan said that Del Rio called what happened at the Capitol a dust-up. The fan also seemed curious to see how it plays out in the primarily black locker room:

James @James32770299 @greg_price11 This dude called acting our capital “a dust up”….curious how this plays in his primarily black locker room @greg_price11 This dude called acting our capital “a dust up”….curious how this plays in his primarily black locker room

Dave Zirin, sports editor for The Nation, chimed in, saying that any comment on 2020 property damage that doesn't mention right-wing provocateurs is telling on itself:

Dave Zirin @EdgeofSports @greg_price11 A failed coup that will be ripping apart the fabric of this country for years to come is a "dust up." Any comment on 2020 property damage that doesn't mention right wing provocateurs is telling on itself. @greg_price11 A failed coup that will be ripping apart the fabric of this country for years to come is a "dust up." Any comment on 2020 property damage that doesn't mention right wing provocateurs is telling on itself.

This Chicago Bears fan noted that the Del Rio's comments are facts and that Del Rio is his new favorite coach in the history of sports:

John B. @coffeeistheway @greg_price11 Facts and based. My new favorite coach in the history of sports. @greg_price11 Facts and based. My new favorite coach in the history of sports.

A fan of the University of Arkansas said that Del Rio spoke the truth, and the woke crowd didn't like it:

Briar Gates @briargates86 @greg_price11 Spoke the truth and the woke crowd don’t like it…..good grief. So he is made to apologize….. @greg_price11 Spoke the truth and the woke crowd don’t like it…..good grief. So he is made to apologize…..

This Green Bay Packers fan commented "No" and included a photo from what transpired at the Capitol on January 6th:

Here, a Philadelphia sports fan said that Del Rio has 25 burner accounts and used them in all of the replies:

Greg Hall @GregTalksALot @greg_price11 @FieldYates Jack Del Rio has like 25 burner accounts and used them all in these replies @greg_price11 @FieldYates Jack Del Rio has like 25 burner accounts and used them all in these replies

A Seattle Seahawks fan commented that the 2020 election was honest and that being upset at the outcome is one thing, but throwing a fit at the Capitol isn't a great look:

Blake Long @The_blakeshow88 @travelnut333 @greg_price11 It was an honest election. Being upset about the results is fine but throwing a fit at the Capitol isn’t a good look. @travelnut333 @greg_price11 It was an honest election. Being upset about the results is fine but throwing a fit at the Capitol isn’t a good look.

This fan wonders what Del Rio says to the families of those who were murdered or to those who were beaten and suffered to this day:

Sharon @SharonGF_NBCT @greg_price11 So I wonder what he says to the families of those who were murdered or to those who were beaten, and suffer to this day? @greg_price11 So I wonder what he says to the families of those who were murdered or to those who were beaten, and suffer to this day?

Jack Del Rio and his comments about the Capitol

The Commanders defensive coordinator at the mic. Source: WUSA9

The Commanders' defensive coordinator talked about what happened at the Capitol on January 6th, comparing it to the images on television:

"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal."

He also commented that he feels there are two different standards and called for discussion:

"I just think it's kind of two standards, and if we apply the same standard and we're going to be reasonable with each other, let's have a discussion. That's all it was. Let's have a discussion."

The Washington defensive coordinator later issued an apology, saying calling what happened at the Capitol a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent:

"I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry."

He concluded his apology by stating that he stands by his comments on condemning violence across the United States and supports all peaceful protests in America:

"I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America."

Washington head coach Ron Rivera did not disclose whether he has spoken with his defensive coordinator about the tweets:

"I'm not going to talk about stuff that I talk to my coaches about, especially stuff that's off the field and not pertaining to football. Everybody's entitled to their opinion, though."

Del Rio is entering his third season as the Commanders' defensive coordinator after being the head coach of the Oakland Raiders for three seasons (2015-2017) and the Jacksonville Jaguars for nine seasons (2003-2011).

