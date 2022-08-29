Create

"Someone give that man a job! Do it for the children", "Remember, nothing else matters now except that baby" - NFL fans put aside personal equations to congratulate Colin Kaepernick on birth of his first child

Colin Kaepernick w/ girlfriend Nessa Diab holding their newborn baby
Colin Kaepernick w/ girlfriend Nessa Diab holding their newborn baby
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 29, 2022 07:39 PM IST

Colin Kaepernick has been in the news this a lot NFL offseason in hopes of a comeback. In this, so far, he has been unsuccessful. However, he now has a new role to step into as a father. Longtime girlfriend, TV and radio personality Nessa Diab, has given birth to his child.

NFL fans took to social media to share their well-wishes for the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller:

@KSBWDrea @BontaHill Someone give that man a job! Do it for the children.
@KSBWDrea Congrats to Kaep. Remember that nothing else matters now except that baby. All social-political views take a backseat. No matter what your viewpoint is about the world, they are going to be exposed to it, good or bad.
Congrats brother twitter.com/ksbwdrea/statu…
Aww congrats to them!❤️ twitter.com/ksbwdrea/statu…
Congrats Kaep! twitter.com/ksbwdrea/statu…
Congrats! God bless you all 🙏🏻 twitter.com/KSBWDrea/statu…
@KSBWDrea Congratulations
@KSBWDrea That’s awesome congratulations @Kaepernick7
@KSBWDrea @kindlejo_jo https://t.co/7QedQFqUYn
Congrats @Kaepernick7 twitter.com/ksbwdrea/statu…

One fan said that with the birth of his child, Kaepernick could forget all about football:

Warning: NSFW language

Yoh maybe now he can leave the whole football shit twitter.com/KSBWDrea/statu…

Diab made the announcement on the news regarding the birth of their child on Instagram. Her Instagram photo features her with the quarterback and the baby in what looks to be a hospital bed.

Diab shared the news and how both she and Kaepernick are over the moon with the new addition to their family:

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!". Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago, and we are over the moon with our growing family."

Diab also mentions how he is an amazing dad and is glad to have him by their side:

"Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn't going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I'm a complete mama bear!" "Colin is the most amazing dad. And I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

Colin Kaepernick's NFL comeback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers

Earlier this offseason, Kaepernick appeared on the I Am Athlete podcast and was asked if he would accept a role as a backup to play in the NFL again. Kaepernick responded, saying:

"I know I have to find my way back in. So if I have to come in as a backup, that's fine. But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."
youtube-cover

The 34-year-old worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders in May but nothing came of it. He's been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season, following hhis controversial protest against police brutality and racial inequality. In his career, he's thrown for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

We will see if he does make a return but, until then, congratulations to him and Diab on their baby.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the I Am Athlete podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Edited by John Maxwell

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...