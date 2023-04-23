Jonathan Owens tied the knot with his fiancée, Simone Biles, after getting engaged last February. The couple appeared to be married at a courthouse in Texas as the ceremony seemed private. Owens is an NFL player, while Biles is one of the most decorated Olympic gymnasts of all time.

Biles has won seven medals, four of which are gold. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their congratulations to the newly married couple:

Louis Harrison @Ldcadd127 @jjowens_3 Congratulations, my brother! Make that black love forever. You two look great together. @jjowens_3 Congratulations, my brother! Make that black love forever. You two look great together.

Per an interview with E! News, Biles selected her wedding gown with her mom and best friend soon after accepting Owens' proposal. In 2019, Jonathan Owens and Biles had a close encounter during a Houston Texans game.

Yet, the pair officially met through the dating app Raya in March 2020. The couple made their relationship official after a few months of dating.

They already have a new home in place in Houston. Biles invested $2 million into the property.

Following the ceremony, the newly married couple enjoyed drinks beside the pool as revealed in an Instagram Story post shared on each other's Instagram:

The newlyweds are on their honeymoon. Credit: Simone Biles IG/Jonathan Owens IG

Without question, the pair looked happy together as they spent some time together as husband and wife.

Jonathan Owens and his NFL career

Owens went undrafted coming out of Missouri Western State but was signed by the Texans in 2019. The St. Louis native has played four seasons with the team, starting 19 of his 31 career games. Last season, Owens started all 17 games with the team.

He had 125 tackles and four passes defended. He's currently an NFL free agent. There's still a chance that the safety could return to the Texans as the new head coach, DeMeco Ryans, has a defensive background.

