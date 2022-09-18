"Worry about your QB throwing three picks every game buddy," "Trevon Diggs isn’t just over rated, he’s a bad cornerback all around" - NFL fans react as Ja'Marr Chase takes a dig at Cowboys star

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase are two of the best young talents in the NFL and will face off this Sunday. Ahead of their Week Two game, the Bengals wideout shared some thoughts on the Dallas cornerback, telling the Dallas Morning News:

"He's not too much on technique-sound, though. He's a little hit or miss. He's either all the way on or not on at all. But he's definitely a great athlete."

NFL fans took to social media to give their input on Chase and comment about Diggs.

These fans disagreed with the Cincinnati receiver on his assessment of Diggs:

Martínez Chiefs (2-0) @Martinez050408 @NFL_DovKleiman Tell burrow not to thrown INT’s vs the cowboys while you’re at it tell your line to block @NFL_DovKleiman Tell burrow not to thrown INT’s vs the cowboys while you’re at it tell your line to block

However, other fans agreed with the wideout's comments about the Cowboys cornerback:

MCS @FreeMotorcadeee @NFL_DovKleiman Trevon Diggs isn’t just over rated, he’s a bad cornerback all around. @NFL_DovKleiman Trevon Diggs isn’t just over rated, he’s a bad cornerback all around.

David Avrus @SportyDave3 @NFL_DovKleiman I mean he's right. Diggs isn't a technical shutdown corner. He's a ballhawking corner which means trailing receivers and baiting QBs a lot more and it's partially why he gets beat so much @NFL_DovKleiman I mean he's right. Diggs isn't a technical shutdown corner. He's a ballhawking corner which means trailing receivers and baiting QBs a lot more and it's partially why he gets beat so much

For transparency, Chase did give Diggs a compliment in that same interview, by saying:

"He's an athlete. He's got great ball skills in the air. He's super fast."

Ja'Marr Chase with LSU & the Bengals and Trevon Diggs with Alabama & the Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase at LSU (No. 1) and Trevon Diggs at Alabama (No. 7)

When the Cowboys host the Bengals on Sunday, it won't be the first time that Ja'Marr Chase and Trevon Diggs have faced one another. Back in November 2019, Chase and LSU faced Diggs and Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

LSU defeated Alabama 46-41 as Chase had six receptions for 140 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Last season, the Bengals receiver was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, catching 81 passes with 1,455 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns receptions. Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions, making his first career Pro Bowl.

One of the biggest matchups at AT&T Stadium will be these two facing off once again, helping their teams get their first win of the 2022 season. Dallas lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Cincinnati fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far