"Just shut up Jerry and sign the checks," "Yet another opportunity to blame anyone not named Dak, there’s a pattern" - NFL fans lash out at Jerry Jones for criticizing CeeDee Lamb after Cowboys' loss

The Dallas Cowboys entered their opening regular-season game with questions on offense and losing didn't make it any better. After Dallas' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, owner Jerry Jones singled out Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

In an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones called out Lamb's play versus the Buccaneers, saying:

"You got to play through being covered. You got to catch balls covered. You say, 'Well, that's a trite things to say', but you can't just because they doubled you up, not make some plays."

These comments from the Cowboys owner came after Lamb himself expressed his frustrations with his and the team's performance in an interview with the Dallas Morning News.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Jones and his quote regarding Lamb. Some fans urged Jones to just write the checks and stop blaming players besides quarterback Dak Prescott:

jealousones @jealous1 @jonmachota @1053thefan I don’t follow any other team but are there other owners out there that feel they need to be the mouthpiece for their organization? Just shut up Jerry and sign the checks. @jonmachota @1053thefan I don’t follow any other team but are there other owners out there that feel they need to be the mouthpiece for their organization? Just shut up Jerry and sign the checks.

Other fans simply want Jones to stay silent:

Jason Nelson @JasonVNelson @jonmachota @1053thefan Please stop giving Jerry airtime. It only makes bad matters worse. He just shoots off at the mouth and it undermines the HC. @jonmachota @1053thefan Please stop giving Jerry airtime. It only makes bad matters worse. He just shoots off at the mouth and it undermines the HC.

K-Wash @BigK526 @jonmachota @1053thefan Jerry is the Lead 🤡 In this Circus he calls a NFL team!! @jonmachota @1053thefan Jerry is the Lead 🤡 In this Circus he calls a NFL team!!

🤩 @NotThuhnuj @jonmachota @1053thefan can someone put a muzzle on Jerry already lol @jonmachota @1053thefan can someone put a muzzle on Jerry already lol

However, a couple of fans agreed with Jones' comments on Lamb:

The Cowboys and their slow start to the 2022 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

In their game versus the Buccaneers, the Cowboys offense mustered 244 total yards and went three of 15 (20 percent) on third down. Their only points came on kicker Brett Maher's 51-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott had 10 carries for 52 yards on the ground. The team is under .500 (27-32) when Elliott runs for less than 100 yards, and are 26-4 (.867) when he eclipses over 100 yards in a game.

Even worse, Prescott injured his thumb in the fourth quarter of the 19-3 loss. He could be out for six-eight weeks, but could return within four, following surgery. Dallas is already without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith after he suffered an ankle injury before the season started.

Let's see if Dallas gets their first win of the 2022 season versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 as they look to bounce back.

If they do bounce back and Lamb has a good game, his fans would get another opportunity to hit back at the team owner.

