"Gov. Abbot could not be bothered to attend any of the 21 funerals" - NFL fans slam Texas governor after Bo Jackson donates $170k for funerals of Uvalde shooting victims

Bo Jackson was one of the best running backs of his era in the NFL, and he proved to be one of the best human beings with his act of kindness. The former NFL running back donated $170K to the funerals of the victims of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

19 students and two teachers were the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May. Texas governor Greg Abbott wasn't in attendance for the funerals.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Jackson's donation. Many were upset that Abbott didn't attend the funerals of the victims and heralded Jackson for his actions:

Martin Bans @cardinal4ever @ProFootballTalk And Gov. Abbot could not be bothered to attend any of the 21 funerals. Bo is good people, Abbot is not. @ProFootballTalk And Gov. Abbot could not be bothered to attend any of the 21 funerals. Bo is good people, Abbot is not.

Amanda Maldonado @dreamn34 @ProFootballTalk He handed the check to Abbott and then Abbott couldn’t even be bothered to go to any of the funerals. @ProFootballTalk He handed the check to Abbott and then Abbott couldn’t even be bothered to go to any of the funerals.

Some fans went as far as to say that one must look up to the former Los Angeles Raiders running back rather than former Dallas Cowboys running back, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, Herschel Walker.

Earlier in May, when asked by CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju if he feels there should be new gun laws following the shooting in Uvalde, Walker's response was: "What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff."

Other fans used the slogan from the former Raiders running back's late 1980s and early 1990s Nike campaign "Bo Knows" to describe his charitable act:

Also, fans simply wanted to thank the running back for what he did:

Bo Jackson and his NFL career

The RB as a member of the LA Raiders. Source: Bleacher Report

Jackson was the No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1986 NFL Draft but never played a down for the team. He played his first season in the MLB with the Kansas City Royals in 1986. The Raiders picked the running back in the seventh round of the 1987 draft.

He spent all four seasons with the team throughout his NFL career. However, he also played for the Royals in that same stretch (1987-1990). With the Raiders, the former Auburn back ran for 2,782 yards on 515 carries with 16 rushing touchdowns.

In three of his four seasons, he led the NFL with the longest rushing yards on a carry. He ran for a 91-yard touchdown score against the Seattle Seahawks in the 1987 season, 92 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1989 season, and 88 yards against the Bengals in the 1990 season.

He retired from the NFL following the 1990 season. He made an impact in his brief career in the league. However, he has made a more lasting impact with his donation.

