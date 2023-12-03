NFL fans crown Tyreek Hill as league’s “MVP” after multiple TDs in Week 13 vs Commanders

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill set himself a huge target before the season started - 2000 receiving yards. While for most, that is an unattainable goal, Hill got somewhat close last season as he surpassed 1,700 yards.

Now, it looks like he is on pace to beat that rather easily, and with still plenty of games to go in the regular season, the 2000-yard mark is definitely in his sights.

Against the Washington Commanders, who have the league's worst defense in giving up points, there seemed to be a chance for Hill to go off, and he did.

Tyreek Hill explodes in first half vs. Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera stated midweek that the way to stop Hill was to go deep and not let him take the top off the defense—well, the defense didn't get the instructions.

In a devastating first half, Tyreek Hill had four catches for 152 yards and two long bomb touchdowns, leaving one fan crowning him the MVP already.

"MVP."

Others gave their thoughts on Hill's first half.

Hill had 1,324 yards coming into the game vs. Washington, and with his 150+ total, he is nearing 1,500 yards and still has five games to go in the season. That 2000-yard total is in danger.

Could Tyreek Hill win NFL MVP?

No wide receiver has ever won the MVP award, but if one were to do it, Tyreek Hill would be the one, but he would have to get to 2,000 to be in the conversation about winning it.

He already has 12 touchdowns, so if he were to get to the 2000-yard mark and have, say, 15 touchdowns, he would make a compelling case, that's for sure. But while we know it's generally a quarterback award, there have been other positions to win it.

Running backs Adrian Peterson (2012), LaDainian Tomlinson (2006), Shaun Alexander (2005), Terrell Davis (1998), and Barry Sanders (1997) are the ones to win the award in the last 20+ years.

So the odds are stacked against Hill, but he is certainly making a case to be the 2023 NFL MVP winner.