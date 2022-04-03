"The choreography was stupendous" - NFL fans react to Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders putting on a show at WWE's WrestleMania 38

NFL fans observed the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders kicking off WWE’s WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, and fans around the league shared their thoughts on their performance.

This Twitter user said: "Damn it! The choreography of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders was stupendous. The timing and coordination those ladies had, just Wow!"

Another user said: "Life is filled with so few perfect moments I feel I must share with you that Wrestlemania just kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders doing a kick line to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”."

This Twitter user stated: "Me: man i dont know if this wrestlemania is gonna be good

Wrestlemania: *dallas cowboys cheerleaders come out to thunderstruck*

Me: greatest wrestlemania ive ever seen"

This user stated: "The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders just came out on Wrestlemania to AC/DC Thunderstruck I’m so here for it."

Another user tweeted: "What a fantastic way to kick things off. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and then Boogs, McAfee and NAKAMURA! McAfee’s dancing is ALWAYS hilarious!"

The user stated: "The @dallascowboys #cheerleaders open the #WrestleMania WrestleMania38 show with a routine from the top of the entrance ramp. #ThisisAwesome @ATTStadium #Dallas #Texas"

Another user asserted: "Just getting caught up on #WrestleMania night 1. What an amazing intro. From the set, the musical performance, to the Cowboys’ cheerleaders - all the pomp and pageantry you’d hope for and expect from a Mania in Dallas. Wonderful."

This Twitter user mentioned: "Watching WrestleMania. Mark Wahlberg did the intro narration, some country stars sang, and then the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders do a routine to AC/DC Thunderstruck. Later tonight the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin. This is WrestleMania Texas Style..."

This person tweeted: "Then we get the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders dancing to AC/DC “Thunderstruck” after Brantley Gilbert?! Does it get any better! #WrestleMania"

Another Twitter user said: "The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders got great moves. They did great. What a performance."

NFL's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and WrestleMania

The NFL's Dallas Cowboys performing at home

WrestleMania 38 wasn't the first time that the NFL's Cowboys cheerleaders have made an appearance at WWE's biggest pay-per-view.

In 2016, they were at WrestleMania 32 in Arlington, Texas with former WWE superstar The Rock as he made his way down to the ring.

