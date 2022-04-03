"The choreography was stupendous" - NFL fans react to Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders putting on a show at WWE's WrestleMania 38

NFL fans observed the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders kicking off WWE’s WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, and fans around the league shared their thoughts on their performance.
This Twitter user said: "Damn it! The choreography of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders was stupendous. The timing and coordination those ladies had, just Wow!"
Another user said: "Life is filled with so few perfect moments I feel I must share with you that Wrestlemania just kicked off with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders doing a kick line to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”."
This Twitter user stated: "Me: man i dont know if this wrestlemania is gonna be good
Wrestlemania: *dallas cowboys cheerleaders come out to thunderstruck*
Me: greatest wrestlemania ive ever seen"
This user stated: "The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders just came out on Wrestlemania to AC/DC Thunderstruck I’m so here for it."
Another user tweeted: "What a fantastic way to kick things off. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and then Boogs, McAfee and NAKAMURA! McAfee’s dancing is ALWAYS hilarious!"
The user stated: "The @dallascowboys #cheerleaders open the #WrestleMania WrestleMania38 show with a routine from the top of the entrance ramp. #ThisisAwesome @ATTStadium #Dallas #Texas"
Another user asserted: "Just getting caught up on #WrestleMania night 1. What an amazing intro. From the set, the musical performance, to the Cowboys’ cheerleaders - all the pomp and pageantry you’d hope for and expect from a Mania in Dallas. Wonderful."
This Twitter user mentioned: "Watching WrestleMania. Mark Wahlberg did the intro narration, some country stars sang, and then the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders do a routine to AC/DC Thunderstruck. Later tonight the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin. This is WrestleMania Texas Style..."
This person tweeted: "Then we get the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders dancing to AC/DC “Thunderstruck” after Brantley Gilbert?! Does it get any better! #WrestleMania"
Another Twitter user said: "The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders got great moves. They did great. What a performance."
NFL's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and WrestleMania
WrestleMania 38 wasn't the first time that the NFL's Cowboys cheerleaders have made an appearance at WWE's biggest pay-per-view.
In 2016, they were at WrestleMania 32 in Arlington, Texas with former WWE superstar The Rock as he made his way down to the ring.