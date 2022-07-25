"Whoever intercepts Sam Darnold, hands the ball to Baker Mayfield on the sideline" - NFL fans debate if former Browns QB Mayfield should suit up in Week 1 of 2022-23 season

Baker Mayfield was recently traded to the Carolina Panthers, possibly making Sam Darnold take a back seat to the starting quarterback position.

Mayfield left the Cleveland Browns disgruntled after they traded for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. All signs point to Mayfield taking over the starting quarterback position, but one NFL analyst believes that Darnold shouldn't be counted out just yet.

Training Camp Chopz @Pchopz_ Baker not starting week 1 would be wild. I don’t see it. But would take a lot of fun out of that game. Baker not starting week 1 would be wild. I don’t see it. But would take a lot of fun out of that game. https://t.co/ke5vjorwZE

He believes Mayfield is at a considerable disadvantage and that Darnold might be the starter in Week 1 when the Browns come to town. NFL fans have had a variety of reactions to this take.

One NFL fan thinks that the inevitable Darnold interception should be given to the former Brown on the sidelines.

JJK @MCHamr2 @Pchopz_ Whoever intercepts Darnold, hands the ball to Baker on the sideline. High fun factor. @Pchopz_ Whoever intercepts Darnold, hands the ball to Baker on the sideline. High fun factor.

Jamie Uhler @jamie_uhler @Pchopz_ Counterpoint: if he doesn’t start the game is way more fun and a hundred times funnier @Pchopz_ Counterpoint: if he doesn’t start the game is way more fun and a hundred times funnier

Amanda @mandi1986 @Pchopz_ So they’re gonna let baker sit out games to heal? (Hypothetically) Lmao 1 imagine that 2 doesn’t make sense..on a 1 year deal2prove himself? & they had darnold all last year? I think if baker shows he can play week 1 hes playin week 1.& by that I mean baker is playin week 1 lol @Pchopz_ So they’re gonna let baker sit out games to heal? (Hypothetically) Lmao 1 imagine that 2 doesn’t make sense..on a 1 year deal2prove himself? & they had darnold all last year? I think if baker shows he can play week 1 hes playin week 1.& by that I mean baker is playin week 1 lol

Dennis Goodwin @Dgoody08 @Pchopz_ Also remember who is making more money. Darnold as a 18mil backup? I think Darnold will start the season and if he falters then Baker gets his chance. Mcadoo doesn't like Mayfield so Darnold going to get every chance. @Pchopz_ Also remember who is making more money. Darnold as a 18mil backup? I think Darnold will start the season and if he falters then Baker gets his chance. Mcadoo doesn't like Mayfield so Darnold going to get every chance.

InflatableShark @FlatShark @Pchopz_ I wouldn’t want to start him week 1 either. Not a ton of time to learn the offense since he got traded so late paired with the Browns knowing his tendencies. Could lead to a disaster for them @Pchopz_ I wouldn’t want to start him week 1 either. Not a ton of time to learn the offense since he got traded so late paired with the Browns knowing his tendencies. Could lead to a disaster for them

Brandon White @bwhite04 @Pchopz_ Darnold is making over 18 mil this year. He's starting game 1 @Pchopz_ Darnold is making over 18 mil this year. He's starting game 1

Nick @ChubbyChub216 @Pchopz_ take a lot of pressure off it too @Pchopz_ take a lot of pressure off it too

Week 1 is September 11, so the starter will presumably be named shortly before then.

Why Mayfield needs to start over Darnold

Sam Darnold's tenure with the Carolina Panthers has not been good, to say the least. The offense was minimal last year, and often couldn't generate anything against good defenses.

That alone is reason enough to consider benching him, but even more so when a former starting QB has been traded for.

No team would go after a starting quarterback if they felt good about their guy. If Darnold was the right option, the former Brown would be a Seahawk, or possibly on another team.

The health concern is real, and learning the playbook will take time. However, if he's healthy, Darnold should not see the field in Week 1.

In most statistical categories, Darnold is significantly worse. With the seat warming underneath Matt Rhule and company, he has to do something. Rolling with Darnold again is not "something."

Week 1's matchup between the Panthers and the Browns is currently a must-see on TV. It wouldn't be a surprise if it were flexed into a primetime slot. If Darnold starts, all eyes will stop looking at Charlotte, which wouldn't be suitable for the Panthers.

