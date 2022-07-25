"Whoever intercepts Sam Darnold, hands the ball to Baker Mayfield on the sideline" - NFL fans debate if former Browns QB Mayfield should suit up in Week 1 of 2022-23 season

Baker Mayfield was recently traded to the Carolina Panthers, possibly making Sam Darnold take a back seat to the starting quarterback position.
Mayfield left the Cleveland Browns disgruntled after they traded for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. All signs point to Mayfield taking over the starting quarterback position, but one NFL analyst believes that Darnold shouldn't be counted out just yet.
He believes Mayfield is at a considerable disadvantage and that Darnold might be the starter in Week 1 when the Browns come to town. NFL fans have had a variety of reactions to this take.
One NFL fan thinks that the inevitable Darnold interception should be given to the former Brown on the sidelines.
Week 1 is September 11, so the starter will presumably be named shortly before then.
Why Mayfield needs to start over Darnold
Sam Darnold's tenure with the Carolina Panthers has not been good, to say the least. The offense was minimal last year, and often couldn't generate anything against good defenses.
That alone is reason enough to consider benching him, but even more so when a former starting QB has been traded for.
No team would go after a starting quarterback if they felt good about their guy. If Darnold was the right option, the former Brown would be a Seahawk, or possibly on another team.
The health concern is real, and learning the playbook will take time. However, if he's healthy, Darnold should not see the field in Week 1.
In most statistical categories, Darnold is significantly worse. With the seat warming underneath Matt Rhule and company, he has to do something. Rolling with Darnold again is not "something."
Week 1's matchup between the Panthers and the Browns is currently a must-see on TV. It wouldn't be a surprise if it were flexed into a primetime slot. If Darnold starts, all eyes will stop looking at Charlotte, which wouldn't be suitable for the Panthers.