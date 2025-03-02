Dillon Gabriel came into the NFL Combine with his stock rising among quarterbacks who will be taken in the 2025 Draft. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist after finishing with 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also added seven rushing touchdowns with the Oregon Ducks in 2024 for good measure.

However, when it came to throwing to wide receivers in the NFL Combine, he left fans distinctly unimpressed. They took to X/Twitter to say that he is not worth the hype with some even suggesting that he should not be drafted at all. Here are some of the reactions.

The responses were nearly unanimous with most suggesting that Dillon Gabriel did himself no favors at the Combine. Some even trolled him by saying there was no space for him in the NFL and he should try the CFL instead. Here are some more comments from the social media platform.

"Yeah Dillion Gabriel..be ready to learn Canadian" - said one.

"dillion gabriel looks like sh*t today lmao" - added another.

"Sh*t was late asf" - noted a third about a throw the quarterback made.

"Thats an awful throw lmao" - concurred a fourth with the above poster.

Dillon Gabriel had message for haters before NFL Combine

Dillon Gabriel came into the NFL Combine exuding confidence about his capability to take the NFL by storm. Before his performance in Indianapolis, most of the concerns had focused around his height. He is listed just short of 6'0", which is not standard for most professional quarterbacks. He had acknowledged that not every team would agree to take him but said that he believes he can be an asset to the right team.

"For the wrong NFL evaluators... teams that I just don't wanna be on in that case anyways. I think alignment is so important, from coaches, players, to ownership. For me, every team that I've met with that I've feel really good about, have voiced to me they don't give a riff about it (his height). They value me for the right things, and that's decision making, efficiency, accuracy, all things that translate." - the player had said.

Whether his performance at the NFL Combine improved his prospects or not will be determined by what happens at the Draft. However, based on social media reactions, most observers expect his stock to fall further instead of him breaking through the top tier of players in his position.

