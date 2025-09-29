"This is pathetic," "No one wants a tie": NFL fans demand major OT rules change after disappointing finish to Cowboys vs. Packers 

Do the NFL's overtime rules need to be changed? If fans are asked, then they should be after what transpired on Sunday night.
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers ended the so-called "Micah Parsons Homecoming Game" level at 40 apiece after both their drives stalled in field goals. The Cowboys could have won the game after the first of them by stopping a fourth down, but Matthew Golden caught a 14-yarder from Jordan Love to extend the Packers' drive.
As soon as Brandon McManus hit the game-ending 34-yarder, fans started complaining and demanding change:
"It’s horrible for the product," one retched.
"Why not sudden death style like college football?!" another suggested.
"The fact it’s 2025 and a game can still end in a tie is repulsive," another retched.
This Cowboys/Packers game represented the first time the NFL enforced the new overtime rules, which ensure that both teams have a chance to score. The only way the game can end on the kickoff/first play is if either the receiving/offensive team gives up a safety or the defense scores a touchdown.
If both teams are still tied after one possession each, then the game enters sudden death: the next scoring play wins the game.
