"This is pathetic," "No one wants a tie": NFL fans demand major OT rules change after disappointing finish to Cowboys vs. Packers 

Do the NFL's overtime rules need to be changed? If fans are asked, then they should be after what transpired on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers ended the so-called "Micah Parsons Homecoming Game" level at 40 apiece after both their drives stalled in field goals. The Cowboys could have won the game after the first of them by stopping a fourth down, but Matthew Golden caught a 14-yarder from Jordan Love to extend the Packers' drive.

As soon as Brandon McManus hit the game-ending 34-yarder, fans started complaining and demanding change:

Macy Miles @macy_miles @NFL no one wants a tie in American football how dare you @NFL LAME and a waste of our time

Marc McMullen @MarcAMcMullen1 How much money do you gouge your consumers yearly @NFL yet to leave the outcome of a game as a viewer or an attendee to result in a TIE. F’n shameful. There are no ties in football. This is Pathetic, Honest and True #NFL #PackersCowboys #TiesDontMatter

🇮🇹DAWGZZZ🇺🇸 @lusk_Ethan100 @BarstoolBigCat Change the OT rules these are professional they shouldn't tie

"It’s horrible for the product," one retched.

"Why not sudden death style like college football?!" another suggested.

"The fact it’s 2025 and a game can still end in a tie is repulsive," another retched.

This Cowboys/Packers game represented the first time the NFL enforced the new overtime rules, which ensure that both teams have a chance to score. The only way the game can end on the kickoff/first play is if either the receiving/offensive team gives up a safety or the defense scores a touchdown.

If both teams are still tied after one possession each, then the game enters sudden death: the next scoring play wins the game.

