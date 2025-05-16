On Friday afternoon, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news on X that San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy had signed a major contract extension with the California franchise.

"The #49ers and QB Brock Purdy agreed to terms on a five-year, $265 million contract extension, his agent Kyle Strongin of @RangeSports tells The Insiders. Purdy gets $181M in total guarantees, including $165.05M in the first three new years of a deal that runs through 2030.." Pelissero stated on X.

In response, some NFL fans made clear their belief that the move was a great one for the 49ers moving forward.

"100% deserved." one fan wrote.

"This actually isn’t that bad compared to other QBs currently." one fan added.

"Great move by the Niners. Purdy is all world. Led his team to a SB. Allen and Lamar cant say that." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear their opinion that the 49ers drastically overpaid for Purdy with this contract.

"Lmaoooooo holy overpay!" one fan said.

"Insane overpay." one fan added.

"As a fan of a team who had to deal with people saying Jordan Love was a “overpay” I have no choice but to do the right thing and respond to this news with HOOOLLLYYY OVERPAAAYYYY HAHAHAHAA NINERS WHATRE U DOIN SAY BYE BYE TO THAT WINDOW HAHAHAHA." one Green Bay Packers fan wrote.

Where does Brock Purdy rank among NFL QB's financially after new contract?

With the new contract, Brock Purdy is now the seventh highest paid QB in the National Football League in average annual value, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

As Schefter noted in a social media release, only Dak Prescott ($60 million), Joe Burrow ($55 million), Josh Allen ($55 million), Jordan Love ($55 million), Trevor Lawrence ($55 million), and Tua Tagovailoa ($53.1 million) will make more money next season than Purdy, who is set to earn $53 million.

Purdy had a fine season in 2024 while playing the majority of the campaign without most of his supporting cast who were out with injuries. He finished the year with 3,864 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 15 games for the 49ers. As a result, now that he has the big contract, all eyes will be on Purdy to see whether he can elevate the 49ers in 2025.

