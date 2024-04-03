The NFL fandom is taking sides on Stefon Diggs’ latest tweet. It stemmed from Robert Griffin III’s latest video wherein he speculated if Diggs is essential to Allen’s success. Griffin’s tweet reads:

“He has been since he got to Buffalo in 2020, they are better together and if Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen stay together with the @BuffaloBills this year, their Championship window is WIDE OPEN.”

However, another football fan gave his thoughts, saying:

“Does Josh benefit from having a top tier receiver, yes. Is he essential to his success, no.”

Diggs commented on that post, asking:

“You sure?”

His comment led another football fan to respond:

“Buddy your (you’re) washed up stop crying”

While that person has the right to express his opinion, it’s hard to declare a wide receiver with 107 receptions, 1,183 passing yards, and eight touchdowns as washed up.

Meanwhile, another NFL fan took Diggs’ side, saying:

“Stefon Diggs basically saying what we all already know: Josh Allen would be mediocre without him.”

The All-Pro wideout may have a point because Allen earned his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections in 2020, Diggs’ first year with the Buffalo Bills after playing his first two NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Before Diggs’ arrival, Allen had 30 touchdowns, 21 interceptions, and a 55.8 completion percentage in his first two years.

Here are other comments regarding Diggs’ short but emphatic reaction.

With offseason activities starting on April 15, Bills fans will take note of Diggs’ attendance.

Will Stefon Diggs remain in Buffalo?

Stefon Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million contract with Buffalo during the 2022 offseason, But while that deal has him under contract until 2027, rumors about his trade are spreading. He added fuel to the fire when he tweeted:

“Ready for watever.”

While it could mean that a trade is possible, it’s still inconclusive. However, in a team dynamic, Diggs and Allen didn’t always see eye-to-eye, like in the 2022 Divisional Round Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, when Diggs confronted Allen on the sideline.

The tension parlayed into the Bills’ 2023 mandatory minicamp when Diggs did not officially report to the squad. But they patched things up and earned the second seed after defeating the Miami Dolphins in their regular season finale.

Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs got the best of them in the Divisional Round, even if the Bills had home-field advantage. It’s the third time in four seasons that Kansas City eliminated Buffalo in the playoffs.

That setback could spell a breakup for Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs’s working relationship. Because the offseason has just started, anything can happen.