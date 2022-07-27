"Happens to the best of us" - NFL fans draw parallels between Minkah Fitzpatrick's bike injury to viral Joe Biden video

Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the premier defensive backs in the NFL. The Steelers defensive back, however, will begin training camp on the injured list. The former Miami Dolphin safety injured himself falling off a bike in a non-football incident.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick fell off a bike and injured his wrist. Team doesn't believe it's anything serious but he will begin camp on the non-football injury list. #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick fell off a bike and injured his wrist. Team doesn't believe it's anything serious but he will begin camp on the non-football injury list.

Falling off a bike is easy to do. It can happen to anyone, even to someone who would go on to become the President of the United States. As one NFL fan pointed out, Fitzpatrick's injury harkens back to a viral video of Joe Biden falling off his bike.

Urbo @UrboFootball @MySportsUpdate Photo credits to @CaptainOfArt as he captures this photo of Minkah just moments before his bike accident! @MySportsUpdate Photo credits to @CaptainOfArt as he captures this photo of Minkah just moments before his bike accident! https://t.co/hdx4tCUUxa

One Green Bay Packers fan thinks anyone who rides a bike will experience something like that.

PackDan87 @PackDan87 @j_hobbs22 @MySportsUpdate Happens to everyone who can ride a bike. Comes with the territory. @j_hobbs22 @MySportsUpdate Happens to everyone who can ride a bike. Comes with the territory.

One Kansas City Chiefs fan believes that the bike incident clarifies why Fitzpatrick only has an 87 rating on Madden.

The Chiefs Report @TheChiefsReport @MySportsUpdate This is why he’s only an 87 on madden. See it makes sense now @MySportsUpdate This is why he’s only an 87 on madden. See it makes sense now

One Seattle Seahawks fan found the incident hilarious.

Another NFL fan believes the outrage is, well, outrageous.

Garret @FBallAnalysisYT @MySportsUpdate Minkah shouldn’t be riding a bike. Ridiculous. We give him an extension and THIS is how he re pays us??!!- Mark Madden, probably @MySportsUpdate Minkah shouldn’t be riding a bike. Ridiculous. We give him an extension and THIS is how he re pays us??!!- Mark Madden, probably

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan couldn't help but drop another comparison.

Despite the injury, Fitzpatrick should be ready to go when Week 1 rolls around.

How the Steelers will fare in the 2022-2023 NFL season

The Steelers are in unprecedented times now. For the first time since 2004, they don't know who their starting quarterback will be. Ben Roethlisberger retired after a long career this offseason.

They are also entering a new stadium agreement. For the first time since 2001, their home stadium will not be known as Heinz Field. Instead, the team is now partnered with Acrisure.

The Steelers don't know what to expect this season. Maybe Mitch Trubisky learned under Josh Allen and can finally thrive outside the Chicago Bears' anemic offense.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Maybe Kenny Pickett blows everyone away in training camp, lands the starter job, and wins Rookie of the Year.

These scenarios aren't all that likely, but anything can happen. The most critical position on the field is up in the air in Pittsburgh. Everything else? Not as much.

Their defense, led by T.J. Watt and Fitzpatrick, will be one of the strongest units in the league again.

Aside from the quarterback position, their offense should be solid once again. Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool form a strong one-two punch that should be able to make up for the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Najee Harris had an excellent rookie year and should do just as well again. The offensive line has recently undergone some changes, but as long as they stay healthy, they should be a fine unit.

If the quarterback position works out, Pittsburgh should be in line to nab one of the last NFL playoff spots available this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far