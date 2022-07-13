"They don’t even have a Wikipedia page lol" - Redditors cast doubts over Acrisure's legitimacy after Steelers announce partnership 

On Tuesday, July 12, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their 15-year partnership with insurance company Acrisure for naming rights to their home stadium. The stadium, located in the North Shore neighborhood of the city, will be known as the Acrisure Stadium from now on.

It was previously known as Heinz Field after the food processing company - based out of Pennsylvania - purchased the naming rights back in 2001. The Steelers announced the deal via an official statement.

The NFL franchise mentioned in their statement the rapid rise of Acrisure as a top 10 global insurance broker. The company, which provides AI-driven solutions across Insurance, Real Estate Services, Cyber Services, and Asset Management, grew "from $38 million in revenue to more than $3.8 billion in just over eight years."

However, the news failed to spark any excitement among NFL and Steelers fans. Taking to Reddit to react to the new deal, one fan wrote:

"As someone from Michigan, I’ve never heard of this company in my life."

The insurance company is based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. While folks in the state of Michigan might not have heard of the company, the people of Grand Rapids must certainly have some knowledge about Acrisure's existence, right? Well, apparently not!

Acrisure being a relatively unknown entity seems to be the common sentiment among Redditors. Another fan was surprised to see that the billion dollar company did not even have a Wikipedia Page.

One Reddit user dug out a Wikipedia page for an 'Acrisure Arena,' which barely helped the cause.

Meanwhile, one Reddit user went off on a conspiracy theory where 'Acrisure' could be a 'front' for some shady business:

So, the company is not well known even in its native city. It doesn't have a Wikipedia page. It could potentially be a front for some blackhat business. Is that all? Not even close. Redditors even had to take shots at the mundane company website.

Reactions aside, the re-branding deal with the Michigan-based insurance company seems to be a great one, financially. The deal made the Steelers the 11th-highest paid team for stadium naming rights. While the numbers haven't been officially released, reports suggest that the 15-year deal is worth $150 million.

The $10 million that the Steelers will pocket every season is more than three times the previous deal with Heinz, which was reportedly around $2.85 million per season. This deal makes them the highest-paid team for a stadium in the AFC North.

In the statement, Steelers' president Art Rooney II said:

"Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums."

Meanwhile, Greg Williams, Acrisure co-founder, chairman, and CEO said:

"Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community. Relatedly, we are eager to invest in the Pittsburgh community and broader region as we chart our course to an unforgettable first season."

Hopefully, by the end of the first year of this new partnership, Acrisure manages to make a name for itself among mainstream fans and earn itself a 'Wikipedia Page' at least.

