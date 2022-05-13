LOOK: NFL fans victims of fake schedule leaks on Twitter hours before official announcement

In the NFL, April Fools extends into May as well. With the highly-anticipated 2022 NFL schedule to be released at 8 PM ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022, many leaks have appeared online.

One Twitter user even went as far as creating an account named “NFL Schedule Leaks” and immediately received thousands of followers in a matter of days.

Going by the handle @NFLGameLeaks, the mystery user pointed out the impact of their mischief:

“Guess who just got 10k followers by literally making up a bunch of NFL games because I was bored and faking out almost the entire football twitter landscape? this guy right here.”

It’s not exactly WikiLeaks, but with so much interest vested in the NFL and its games, from casual supporters and hardcore fans to a growing number of sports bettors, any leak posted on social media will draw intense attention.

If true, some of the NFL schedule leaks could be exciting

CBS Sports reported several games that were leaked ahead of the NFL’s scheduled release. Although not verified, some of the matchups will be compelling, if true.

According to the leak, the Green Bay Packers are poised to play on Christmas Day for the second year. The Packers will be taking on the Miami Dolphins in an early-game kickoff that starts at 1 PM ET.

The NFL will have a Christmas tripleheader for the first time in its history. The other two matchups are reported to be the Denver Broncos vs. the Los Angeles Rams (this matchup is confirmed because CBS announced it earlier this week) and a possible primetime matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas evening.

If accurate, these Christmas Day matchups will feature star quarterbacks Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, and Matthew Stafford. Last year when the Packers beat the Cleveland Browns 24-22 on Christmas Day, the contest drew almost 29 million viewers, making it the third-most watched NFL game of the 2021 regular season.

Nevertheless, with schedule rumors flying around the internet, NFL fans should keep in mind that nothing is official until the league releases the complete regular-season schedule on Thursday evening. With three NFL games and the usual slate of NBA games on Christmas Day (December 25 comes on a Sunday this year), sports fans everywhere will be treated to a surplus of entertaining contests.

