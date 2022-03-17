"TB12 on the line rn" - NFL fans feel Tom Brady is recruiting star WR Julio Jones

Let the Tom Brady-Julio Jones rumors begin. The Titans released the wide receiver on Wednesday during a surprise cut, and he is now one of the best free-agent wide receivers available.

Last season, Jones requested a trade from Atlanta, where he was acquired by the Titans from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick (No. 57) and a 2023 sixth-round selection. In his lone season with the Titans, Jones recorded 31 receptions for 434 yards and just one touchdown in 10 games played.

Before an off-year with Tenessee, Jones had a remarkable career in his time with the Falcons. In his 11-year career, Jones had put up 879 receptions for 13,330 yards and 61 touchdowns. Out of the 11 seasons he's played in, Jones has recorded seven 1,000+ yard seasons. He made the first-team All-Pro twice, led the league in receiving yards twice, is a seven-time pro-bowler, and averages the most receiving yards per game (91.9).

Now that Jones is released and a free agent, he'll garner interest. Jones could sign with a contender, a young team on the rise. He could sign with a team that offers him the most money, or he could join the GOAT in Tampa Bay. While that might be unlikely as they've signed Russell Gage and have extended Chris Godwin this season, Jones could join the team due to the Brady effect.

Following Jones' release, fans responded by saying the Tampa Bay quarterback should recruit Jones to join him in Tampa Bay.

@thetruthburns2 says that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is "on the line right now" to call Jones.

@patsfan2110 thinks Tampa should contact him immediately and hopes that he's healthy.

@Mone2525 tweeted, saying that "free agency is unbelievable right now."

@JoshLee__ tweeted by saying "we appreciate that 2nd."

@boston_sp0rts20 tweeted by saying Brady is "already on the phone."

@R_Toney91 tweeted, saying "Julio Jones still has some juice."

TONEYREACTIONS @R_Toney91 Julio Jones still got juice! @TomBrady a show you what he can do lol Julio Jones still got juice! @TomBrady a show you what he can do lol

@JShort4Jay seems to be sold on the idea of the two teaming up.

J_Short 4_Jay @JShort4Jay Tom Brady + Julio Jones = Yes, Please. Tom Brady + Julio Jones = Yes, Please.

@MiggyMiyagi tweeted that, if Brady and Jones team up, it will be like having "Randy Moss all over again maybe."

Miggz @MiggyMiyagi If Tom Brady get Julio Jones its Randy Moss all over again maybe If Tom Brady get Julio Jones its Randy Moss all over again maybe

@YourFavoriteZoe tweeted "don't let Brady get Jones."

Zoe 🇭🇹 @YourFavoriteZoe Don't let Tom Brady get Julio Jones Don't let Tom Brady get Julio Jones

@zjones20 tweeted that, if Brady gets Julio, he "give(s) up."

OBJs dad was right. @zjones20 If Tom Brady gets Julio jones I give up. If Tom Brady gets Julio jones I give up.

Julio Jones would join Tom Brady and a loaded Tampa Bay Bucs receiving core

If Julio Jones were to miraculously join the Bucs, he would join a loaded receiving group. Led by Mike Evans, the Bucs re-signed Chris Godwin to a three-year $60 million deal after franchise-tagging him this off-season. The Bucs also added former Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage in free agency. If Jones joined the Bucs, he would become their second or third option.

