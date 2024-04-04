NFL fans flag AI use in Stefon Diggs’ heartfelt message to Bills Mafia following shock Texans trade

Stefon Diggs has been rumored to be unhappy with his situation with the Buffalo Bills over the past few years. It seems those rumors may have been true after he was traded away to the Houston Texans during the 2024 NFL offseason. The move comes just one year after receiving a contract extension, so the Bills will eat $31 million in dead cap money with the trade.

Like many players do when departing their current team, Diggs shared a heartfelt message to the fans from his social media account to say goodbye to Buffalo. The only issue is that a fan responded after running it through an AI detector, claiming that Diggs auto-generated the message rather than writing it himself.

"Sounds nothing like the way Stef speaks or types," an Opinionated Bills Fan wrote.

"So he wrote the word "BillsMafia" and that's it, eh?" another Bills fan questioned.

The fan on X apparently ran the statement through "Justdone" and shared a photo of the results. The tool gave back an alarming 98% likelihood that the content was generated by AI. While it can't be known for sure if this is the case, it is surely suspicious.

Whether he wrote it, or it was generated by AI, Stefon Diggs thanked the city of Buffalo and the Bills organisation for the "four of the best years of my life." He also thanked Bills Mafia, their iconic fan base, for "so many great memories."

Diggs has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL since linking up with Josh Allen, while helping the team to become annual Super Bowl contenders.

Stefon Diggs trade has a major impact on Bills and Texans outlook

Losing Stefon Diggs is likely to have a major impact on the Buffalo Bills' offense for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. They are now extremely thin at the wide receiver position after also losing Gabe Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2024 NFL free agency period. It would be wise for the franchise to find some reinforcements before Week 1 to give Josh Allen more weapons to work with.

On the other hand, the Houston Texans' trade for Stefon Diggs could potentially help CJ Stroud take another step forward. This highlights a massive offseason for the franchise in giving the emerging star a stronger supporting cast. They also signed Joe Mixon to further improve their offense, as well as several impact players to their defense.

The Texans were one of the most surprising teams last season, advancing to the second round of the NFL Playoffs after finishing with the second-worst record in the year before. They clearly have their sights set on potentially becoming Super Bowl contenders this year with arguably the best 2024 NFL offseason of any team so far.