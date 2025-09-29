  • home icon
  "Certified douchebag": NFL fans flame Ben Johnson over Bears HC's brash response to sideline reporter during Raiders game

“Certified douchebag”: NFL fans flame Ben Johnson over Bears HC’s brash response to sideline reporter during Raiders game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 29, 2025 00:57 GMT
Ben Johnson has had a trying start to life as a head coach in the NFL, but his Chicago Bears may be starting to turn it around. On Sunday, they secured a pivotal 25-24 win at the Las Vegas Raiders thanks to a D'Andre Swift rush with just over one and a half minutes left in the game.

And he must have predicted the outcome during his interview with CBS' Aditi Kinkhabwala at the start of the second half, as he shrugged off her seeming suggestion to change his coaching approach:

"I don't know; you think so? We'll be just fine."
But fans could not help but be disgusted at his antics:

"He regret(s) leaving Detroit," one insisted.
"Dude is a prick," another snickered.
"He need(s) to hate his self for not getting a big powerful back with vision," another "demanded".

Bears legend Matt Forte speaks up on Ben Johnson’s coaching

When Ben Johnson was hired by the Bears to be their head coach, he was hailed as an offensive guru who would unlock Caleb Williams’ true potential and revitalize a floundering offense. So far it has not worked out as intended, but at least one person still has hope.

This past Friday, former running back Matt Forte was a speaker for Chase’s Coaching for Impact Program. When asked about Ben Johnson’s style, he called himself a big fan of it:

"I like the dynamics that he uses; he spreads guys out."

He continued by imagining how that system world work during his time:

“I can imagine Ben being able to use me within the passing game in the slot and split out wide, as well as in the running game. And I know he'd have a field day, not just with me but Johnny Knox, Devin Hester, and all the guys that we had that were really special with the ball.”

The Bears will have a bye in Week 5 before returning at the Washington Commanders on October 13.

