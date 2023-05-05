Kay Adams has spent more than a decade in sports broadcasting and has been a staple for many football viewers. However, fans will now be checking if she has ever broadcasted a Louisville Cardinals game before.

In her latest Twitter post, she admitted that she does not know the correct pronunciation of the city. It is a hilarious video of her trying to pronounce the word 'Louisville', each time managing to butcher the word and never quite getting it right. She uploaded her attempts with the caption: LOOUVUL.

NFL fans were having none of it as they mocked her for her not getting the word right. Some said that this was an effect of the Met Gala on her. Others found it entertaining, while some tried to correct her pronunciation. Here is a selection of some of the best responses.

Joey V @WhoDatJoeyV @heykayadams Your determination to pronounce Louisville correctly is top tier entertainment. Impressive, truly. @heykayadams Your determination to pronounce Louisville correctly is top tier entertainment. Impressive, truly.

MTRSDCA @MTRSDCA the accent ‍ @heykayadams I watched this on mute at first and my goodness.the accent @heykayadams I watched this on mute at first and my goodness. 😍 the accent 😮‍💨

Jae Elle Saint⚜️ @NOLA_GAL504 @heykayadams the way she kept repeating it for efficiency 🤣 the way she kept repeating it for efficiency 🤣 @heykayadams 😂😂😂 the way she kept repeating it for efficiency 🤣

Play Under Review @TheAce513 @heykayadams don't catch a native in the wild catch you saying that. They gon give you a 5 minute tutorial lol don't catch a native in the wild catch you saying that. They gon give you a 5 minute tutorial lol @heykayadams 😂😂😂 don't catch a native in the wild catch you saying that. They gon give you a 5 minute tutorial lol

Kay Adams' rise to stardom

Kay Adams has become one of the most popular broadcasters in football. Despite messing up Louisville's pronunction, she started her career in another city with Louis in it. She was a baseball in-game host for the St. Louis Cardinals at their home games.

Her first foray into football came on fantasy football shows. Some of her involvements were in SiriusXM's Livin' the Fantasy and SiriusXM Fantasy Drive and DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket Fantasy Zone.

However, she came to wider prominence when she began hosting NFL Network's Good Morning Football. She appeared every morning from Monday to Friday on the flagship show until 2022.

In September 2022, she joined FanDuel TV headlining her own show "Up and Adams". The show appears every Monday to Friday. She had previously worked with FanDuel and NBC Network before her stint with the NFL Network and it was a homecoming of sorts.

Her succcess has not been limited to football. Early in her career in 2012, she appeared on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. In 2018, she joined DAZN boxing broadcast team. She was entrusted with hosting each fight night broadcast on the live and on-demand sports streaming platform, alongside Sugar Ray Leonard, Brian Kenny, Chris Mannix and LZ Granderson.

In 2020, Kay Adams hosted Who Wants to be a Millionaire mobile version, where the general public participated with a chance to win real money.

Over the years, Kay Adams has won over the hearts of millions of her viewers. Though some fans in the city of Louisville might be a bit miffed with her at the moment.

