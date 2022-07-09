"Baker Mayfield is more of an adult than Deshaun Watson" - NFL fans give their verdict as Browns face QB dilemma

Baker Mayfield and his divorce from the Cleveland Browns is official now that he has been traded to the Carolina Panthers. Although the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and gave him $230 million guranteed, it’s unlikely he’ll start under center for the team in the 2022 season. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new Panthers quarterback and Watson.
The Pittsburgh Steelers fan stated that the former Cleveland quarterback is more of an adult than Watson:
Co-host of the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Skip Bayless, questions if the Browns made a mistake by trading their number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft:
Darius Butler, co-host of the The Man to Man podcast and a nine-year NFL veteran, asserts that the former Browns quarterback is an upgrade over incumbent Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold:
Here, a New York Jets fan boldly says that the Panthers, with Mayfield under center, will make the postseason before Watson does so with the Browns:
This fan comments that they'd rather win one Super Bowl with the Panthers quarterback than multiple ones with Watson:
Watson will be a bust as the new Carolina signal-caller thrives and the Browns will resort back to the Browns, says this Cleveland fan:
Another fan hopes the former Browns quarterback is happy with the Panthers. She states that she despises Watson:
A fan stated that they'll stick with the former Browns quarterback and still wear his jersey as Watson isn't worth the money for Cleveland:
This fan commented that the Panthers got a steal for the former Cleveland quarterback and that he is a better quarterback than Watson:
A New York Giants fan noted that the Panthers quarterback is talented and a decent person, unlike Watson:
The Browns QB room without Baker Mayfield
Since Mayfield is officially a member of the Panthers, the quarterback room for the Browns is looking slimmer. With Watson possibly facing a suspension from the NFL, all signs lead to veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett starting Week One versus the Panthers in the 2022 season.
Brissett has started 37 games in his career with three teams: the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts.
Cleveland will have experience under center leading their offense as the team looks ahead to life without Watson for some time and Mayfield turning the chapter in his career.