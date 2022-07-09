"Baker Mayfield is more of an adult than Deshaun Watson" - NFL fans give their verdict as Browns face QB dilemma

Baker Mayfield and his divorce from the Cleveland Browns is official now that he has been traded to the Carolina Panthers. Although the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and gave him $230 million guranteed, it’s unlikely he’ll start under center for the team in the 2022 season. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new Panthers quarterback and Watson.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan stated that the former Cleveland quarterback is more of an adult than Watson:

Jared Kane @BaddestBearJew Baker Mayfield is more of an adult than Deshaun Watson. Baker Mayfield is more of an adult than Deshaun Watson.

Co-host of the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Skip Bayless, questions if the Browns made a mistake by trading their number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft:

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless If Deshaun Watson is suspended for the entire season, did the Browns make a mistake not keeping Baker Mayfield? Now on @undisputed If Deshaun Watson is suspended for the entire season, did the Browns make a mistake not keeping Baker Mayfield? Now on @undisputed

Darius Butler, co-host of the The Man to Man podcast and a nine-year NFL veteran, asserts that the former Browns quarterback is an upgrade over incumbent Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold:

Darius Butler @DariusJButler



1. My bet definitely will cash come week one.

2. Deshaun Watson definitely won’t be suspended for the entire season.

3. Baker Mayfield is definitely a BIG upgrade over Sam Darnold for the Panthers.



:

#PMSLive 3 things…1. My bet definitely will cash come week one.2. Deshaun Watson definitely won’t be suspended for the entire season.3. Baker Mayfield is definitely a BIG upgrade over Sam Darnold for the Panthers. @PatMcAfeeShow 6/30/22 3 things…1. My bet definitely will cash come week one.💰 2. Deshaun Watson definitely won’t be suspended for the entire season. 3. Baker Mayfield is definitely a BIG upgrade over Sam Darnold for the Panthers. 🎥: @PatMcAfeeShow 6/30/22 #PMSLive https://t.co/3GxrdgU3fi

Here, a New York Jets fan boldly says that the Panthers, with Mayfield under center, will make the postseason before Watson does so with the Browns:

Joel Moran @joelvmoran Baker Mayfield will make the playoffs with the Panthers before Deshaun Watson makes it with the Browns Baker Mayfield will make the playoffs with the Panthers before Deshaun Watson makes it with the Browns

This fan comments that they'd rather win one Super Bowl with the Panthers quarterback than multiple ones with Watson:

Jay @Jesse_Jr33 I’d rather win 1 Super Bowl with Baker Mayfield than 4 with Deshaun Watson I’d rather win 1 Super Bowl with Baker Mayfield than 4 with Deshaun Watson

Watson will be a bust as the new Carolina signal-caller thrives and the Browns will resort back to the Browns, says this Cleveland fan:

chri$tian @cmoneypc deshaun watson will bust, baker mayfield will excel with his new team and the #browns will once again be the team we know & love deshaun watson will bust, baker mayfield will excel with his new team and the #browns will once again be the team we know & love

Another fan hopes the former Browns quarterback is happy with the Panthers. She states that she despises Watson:

April is not an incubator @April_Sassy



I say this in Pittsburgh as someone who despises Ben Roethlisberger for the same reasons I despise Deshaun Watson. Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. https://t.co/xuTLqosmZm I hope Baker Mayfield is happy and I hope the Browns suffer big for trading 3 first round picks for a credibly accused sexual predator.I say this in Pittsburgh as someone who despises Ben Roethlisberger for the same reasons I despise Deshaun Watson. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… I hope Baker Mayfield is happy and I hope the Browns suffer big for trading 3 first round picks for a credibly accused sexual predator.I say this in Pittsburgh as someone who despises Ben Roethlisberger for the same reasons I despise Deshaun Watson. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

A fan stated that they'll stick with the former Browns quarterback and still wear his jersey as Watson isn't worth the money for Cleveland:

P A C K @sydney__pack I will always wear my Baker Mayfield jersey with pride. Deshaun Watson doesn’t deserve a cent of Cleveland money. I will always wear my Baker Mayfield jersey with pride. Deshaun Watson doesn’t deserve a cent of Cleveland money.

This fan commented that the Panthers got a steal for the former Cleveland quarterback and that he is a better quarterback than Watson:

matt @mattaast baker mayfield for a 5th round pick is a steal. a healthy baker mayfield is better than deshaun watson with 23 massage therapists baker mayfield for a 5th round pick is a steal. a healthy baker mayfield is better than deshaun watson with 23 massage therapists

A New York Giants fan noted that the Panthers quarterback is talented and a decent person, unlike Watson:

bk33332 @bk33332 @BrownsBatman @tow931 Baker is very talented and a decent person. Which makes me his fan. No matter dw's talent, I will never be his fan. @BrownsBatman @tow931 Baker is very talented and a decent person. Which makes me his fan. No matter dw's talent, I will never be his fan.

The Browns QB room without Baker Mayfield

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett with the Indianapolis Colts (2017 - 2020)

Since Mayfield is officially a member of the Panthers, the quarterback room for the Browns is looking slimmer. With Watson possibly facing a suspension from the NFL, all signs lead to veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett starting Week One versus the Panthers in the 2022 season.

Brissett has started 37 games in his career with three teams: the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts.

Cleveland will have experience under center leading their offense as the team looks ahead to life without Watson for some time and Mayfield turning the chapter in his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far