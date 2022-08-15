"What in the actual f**k are we doing?" - NFL fans fume after Aqib Talib's brother shoots and kills little league football coach 

NFL fans are in a state of anger after the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib is wanted after an incident at a youth football game. Yaqub Talib is a wanted man for his involvement in a post-game shooting that took the life of football coach Mike Hickmon.
It is the last thing anyone would expect at a youth football game. Perhaps the worst part aside from Hickmon tragically losing his life is that his nine-year-old son was at the football game too.
There has been outrage on social media since the incident went viral. Media NFL personality Mike Golic took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts. Here's what he wrote:
"I mean what are we doing here…..there are no words to describe the absolute tragedy of a person losing their life at a little league football game, I mean what in the actual f***k are we doing!!!!"
Other NFL fans on social media vented their anger and frustration over the shooting.
Aqib Talib's brother, Yaqub is a wanted man in Texas
The younger brother of Aqib, Yaqub is wanted in relation to the shooting of Hickmon and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. It is outrageous that something like this could happen anywhere, let alone at a youth football game with children.
Lancaster police released a mugshot of Yaqub in the hopes of someone identifying him as police deem him a wanted man.
The incident took place at 8:50 p.m. at Lancaster Community Park. The coach who was shot, Mike Hickmon, was taken to the hospital but later passed away.
Several witnesses have stated that Aqib Talib was at the scene at the time of the shooting. His attorney released a statement via TMZSports.com.
It read:
"Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."
It is truly a sad time for everyone involved in the incident and for those who witnessed it. It is still unfathomable that this can happen at a youth football game.
