"What in the actual f**k are we doing?" - NFL fans fume after Aqib Talib's brother shoots and kills little league football coach 

NFL fans are in a state of anger after the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib is wanted after an incident at a youth football game. Yaqub Talib is a wanted man for his involvement in a post-game shooting that took the life of football coach Mike Hickmon.

It is the last thing anyone would expect at a youth football game. Perhaps the worst part aside from Hickmon tragically losing his life is that his nine-year-old son was at the football game too.

There has been outrage on social media since the incident went viral. Media NFL personality Mike Golic took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts. Here's what he wrote:

"I mean what are we doing here…..there are no words to describe the absolute tragedy of a person losing their life at a little league football game, I mean what in the actual f***k are we doing!!!!"

Other NFL fans on social media vented their anger and frustration over the shooting.

Zakee Wheatley @ziggakai @KendrickPerkins Omg!!! What in the world! This is so heart broken. Why in God’s name does anyone have a gun at a youth football game?! Was someone’s life I’m danger? I just don’t get it. Seeing a brother who volunteered laying there and kids witnessing this is devastating. I’m so confused. @KendrickPerkins Omg!!! What in the world! This is so heart broken. Why in God’s name does anyone have a gun at a youth football game?! Was someone’s life I’m danger? I just don’t get it. Seeing a brother who volunteered laying there and kids witnessing this is devastating. I’m so confused. 💔

Run_N_Gun_Roddy @authenic__45 @KendrickPerkins Mannnn can’t believe this is what youth sports has come to?! And for what? Disrespect, now a family is without their father and a team without a coach. This is terrible. @KendrickPerkins Mannnn can’t believe this is what youth sports has come to?! And for what? Disrespect, now a family is without their father and a team without a coach. This is terrible.

Travis @Travis304515761 @KendrickPerkins Tragic. It is a game man. What type of values are we teaching the kids with this type of stuff? Damn game! Prayers go out to the family of this man! @KendrickPerkins Tragic. It is a game man. What type of values are we teaching the kids with this type of stuff? Damn game! Prayers go out to the family of this man!

SkekVader @SkeksisRideNDie @KendrickPerkins This is a tragedy and this poor man’s family will suffer far longer than he had to. My deepest sympathies to the family and may he exist in peace in the afterlife. So so sad. @KendrickPerkins This is a tragedy and this poor man’s family will suffer far longer than he had to. My deepest sympathies to the family and may he exist in peace in the afterlife. So so sad.

Kauai0604 @Kauai0604 🏻 for his family for the children who had to witness that. @KendrickPerkins So senseless & heartbreaking.🏻 for his family for the children who had to witness that. @KendrickPerkins So senseless & heartbreaking. 🙏🏻 for his family for the children who had to witness that.

Alex Bogumil @alex_bogumil @ProFootballTalk Video is out there. We have a gun and culture problem @ProFootballTalk Video is out there. We have a gun and culture problem

VA @SWeeTCanDY757 twitter.com/profootballtal… ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Aqib Talib's brother, Yaqub, is wanted in connection with a shooting death at a youth football game in Texas. Aqib reportedly was at the scene. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckQK Aqib Talib's brother, Yaqub, is wanted in connection with a shooting death at a youth football game in Texas. Aqib reportedly was at the scene. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckQK Wow don’t make no sense why you would even bring a gun on a field where children are at… a father is killed over a Fucking youth game… so your telling me that Aqib is his accomplice cuz if he is with his bro at the field he must of helped him get away right???? Wow don’t make no sense why you would even bring a gun on a field where children are at… a father is killed over a Fucking youth game… so your telling me that Aqib is his accomplice cuz if he is with his bro at the field he must of helped him get away right???? 😢😢😢 twitter.com/profootballtal…

Aqib Talib's brother, Yaqub is a wanted man in Texas

The younger brother of Aqib, Yaqub is wanted in relation to the shooting of Hickmon and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. It is outrageous that something like this could happen anywhere, let alone at a youth football game with children.

Joseph Pasteris @PasterisSports #Lancaster police in Texas provided me a press release on yesterday's shooting that involved suspect Yaqub Talib. Attached is his mugshot and the press release. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Lancaster, Texas police. #Lancaster police in Texas provided me a press release on yesterday's shooting that involved suspect Yaqub Talib. Attached is his mugshot and the press release. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Lancaster, Texas police. https://t.co/mPQu7jv5qg

Lancaster police released a mugshot of Yaqub in the hopes of someone identifying him as police deem him a wanted man.

The incident took place at 8:50 p.m. at Lancaster Community Park. The coach who was shot, Mike Hickmon, was taken to the hospital but later passed away.

Several witnesses have stated that Aqib Talib was at the scene at the time of the shooting. His attorney released a statement via TMZSports.com.

It read:

"Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."

It is truly a sad time for everyone involved in the incident and for those who witnessed it. It is still unfathomable that this can happen at a youth football game.

