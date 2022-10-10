"These refs are Brady supremacists" - NFL fans fume at controversial roughing the passer call that helps Buccaneers trump Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was on the end of a fortunate roughing the passer call Sunday. With the quarterback position being the most protected in all of sports, the NFL has gone to great lengths to make sure it's safe.

However, they may have gone a bit too far on Sunday as the Atlanta Falcons were on the wrong end of what can only be described as a soft call. Brady was tackled by a Falcons defensive end and got swung to the ground. Though a common sight for a quarterback, this one for some reason drew a flag as it prompted a roughing the passer call.

This caught the attention of many NFL fans who were disgusted that it was called a penalty. One fan named Rodney Jenkins thinks that the Buccaneers quarterback is essentially a protected species.

"These refs are Brady supremacists."

Others chimed in, thinking that it was definitely not a flag.

Gumbo Roux ₳ @WhoDatTide44 @CPowers14 Brady has changed the game for the worse; weak hitting, cheating, fake no fumbles, crying for calls, back channel talking to other teams & leaving his kids to beat the Falcons 2 x a year @CPowers14 Brady has changed the game for the worse; weak hitting, cheating, fake no fumbles, crying for calls, back channel talking to other teams & leaving his kids to beat the Falcons 2 x a year

Paul @crusenp @CPowers14 Worse NFL call since the taunting penalty called against Chicago in Pittsburgh last season @CPowers14 Worse NFL call since the taunting penalty called against Chicago in Pittsburgh last season

RG @grabor35 @CPowers14 From unsportmanship conduct to roughing the passer OMG !!! @CPowers14 From unsportmanship conduct to roughing the passer OMG !!!

Phillip Kunkel @PhillipKunkel @CPowers14 Brady is back to being my least favorite NFL player. @CPowers14 Brady is back to being my least favorite NFL player.

Ye Herbert-Tucker ⚡️💛💜 @LAker_weez @CPowers14 @NFLOfficiating needs to answer for these calls. what is he supposed to do? if @TomBrady can’t handle the hits anymore then just retire old man. the refs protecting him like a newborn is comical @CPowers14 @NFLOfficiating needs to answer for these calls. what is he supposed to do? if @TomBrady can’t handle the hits anymore then just retire old man. the refs protecting him like a newborn is comical

Crypto Mutations @BradyHM3 @CPowers14 That was almost as bad as when the refs called roughing the passer on Chris Jones extending that game and giving Brady another super bowl appearance. @CPowers14 That was almost as bad as when the refs called roughing the passer on Chris Jones extending that game and giving Brady another super bowl appearance.

IndyLisa @IndyLisa09 @CPowers14 If you can no longer sack a quarterback without getting called for "roughing the passer", why not just put a flag on the quarterback and call this flag football! @CPowers14 If you can no longer sack a quarterback without getting called for "roughing the passer", why not just put a flag on the quarterback and call this flag football!

It is pretty clear that most are in agreement that the call was pretty bad and not worthy of a flag. Given what happened to Tua Tagovailoa a few weeks ago, and a flag wasn't called, the tackle against Brady definitely did not warrant one.

Brady and Buccaneers back to winning ways

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After last week's poor outing against Kansas City, the Buccaneers needed to get back to winning ways and they did against Atlanta, but it wasn't exactly pretty.

The 21-15 scoreline does the game justice as Brady threw a mammoth 52 times, completing 32 of them for 351 yards and a touchdown. Leonard Fournette got more carries than he did last week, recording 14 rushes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Much has been made about the 45-year-old's performances this season as he looks a shadow of the great quarterback we have seen over the last two decades.

Some have pointed to his troubles off the field with Gisele. The couple looks to be headed for divorce after the quarterback chose to unretire at the end of last season.

Given that there is still plenty of time to go in the NFL season, many still think that the Buccaneers will get on a roll as they have too many weapons not to be in playoff contention.

The win over the Falcons is a start. However, as long as the off-field issues are still ongoing, the 45-year-old quarterback will always be fighting those mental demons on the field.

Poll : 0 votes