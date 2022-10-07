Tom Brady could lose massive fortune in Gisele Bundchen divorce with power couple’s marriage on the rocks 

Tom Brady making headlines and being the talk of sports media outlets is something we ought to get used to by now.

After 23 seasons in the NFL and seven Super Bowl titles, there are plenty of reasons to talk about the quarterback. But this week, the topic of conversation has revolved around Brady's marriage and a possible shoulder injury.

While his shoulder injury isn't anything to worry about by the looks of it, his marital issues seem to be the most worrisome for the 45-year-old.

Reports continue to suggest that he and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have both hired divorce attorneys, suggesting their marriage could have run its course.

After 13 years and two children together (Brady has a 15-year-old son from a previous relationship with actress Briget Moynahan), there is sure to be a lot to work out.

According to a Newsweek report, however, divorce lawyers estimate the quarterback could lose about $200 million in a settlement.

"Brady could be hit heavily in the pocket should the two split, a leading divorce lawyer told Newsweek, especially if he didn't have a pre-nuptial agreement with Bündchen."

Emerson Lotzia, Jr. @EmersonLotzia tom brady and his divorce lawyer filling out the alimony paperwork since gisele is worth $150 million more than him

The quarterback is currently worth over $400 million but, if he and Bundchen steered clear of signing a pre-nuptual agreement before they married in 2009, he would be forced to give her half of that, which would be around $200 million.

But, with Bundchen's net worth estimated at over $400 million, it's likely the couple may have indeed signed an agreement before they said their "I Do's" in order to protect their own fortune.

Tom Brady says a lot of 'bad football' is to blame for .500 records across NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit at 2-2 through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

Currently, 15 out of the 32 NFL teams are 2-2, which includes the entire NFC West.

Earlier today, Tom Brady was asked if he believes there's a particular reason behind the fact that so many teams are currently sitting at .500.

His response was telling, as he said that he feels there is a lot of poor quality football being played in the league at the moment.

He said that when he watches football, he's watching a lot of bad games this year.

"I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see."

( @Buccaneers) Tom Brady was asked about the parity in the NFL with so many teams currently 2-2. "I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see." Tom Brady was asked about the parity in the NFL with so many teams currently 2-2. "I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see."(🎥 @Buccaneers) https://t.co/iCsBR2TYe3

The Bucs will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon with both teams tied at the top of the NFC South with a 2-2 record.

The Buccaneers offense could be considered as playing 'poor quality' football at the moment.

Injuries continue to pile up for the offense and it has shown in the lack of production. The team has just eight offensive touchdowns through the first four weeks, with half of those occurring in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

