"I'm not crying" - NFL fans get emotional as teary-eyed Tom Brady explains fatherhood on latest 'Man in the Arena' episode 

Tom Brady is notorious for being a Super Bowl MVP quarterback on the gridiron, but a role he takes just as seriously as his job as an NFL starting signal-caller is being a father.

The father of three recently opened up about his parenting insecurities, which brought him to tears.

On an episode of ESPN's Man in the Arena, Brady said:

“I’ve got a family. I’m a dad to some amazing children. When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me, and I know I’m not as good a dad to my kids that my dad’s been to me. And I use them as my example as to how to keep a family together, and to care and to support and to love.”

The sight of Tom Brady, a man known for weathering every storm and playing into his 40s, in tears was enough to send a portion of pro football fans into their feelings.

One fan didn't want to admit they were crying.

Meanwhile, one fan believes that the effort Brady has given in his career is indicative of his performance as a parent.

Jennifer Brown @JenniferBzinbby @espn @TomBrady @ESPNPlus having and giving unconditional love to family (as much as time/career permits) is paramount in being a great parent. I am sure you give as much as is possible given your career. I know that will never cease. @espn @TomBrady @ESPNPlus having and giving unconditional love to family (as much as time/career permits) is paramount in being a great parent. I am sure you give as much as is possible given your career. I know that will never cease.

One Twitter user lauded the quarterback for his self-awareness.

One fan, a parent, got emotional seeing Brady talk about the relationship with his father.

Penny N @pghsteelers6 @espn @TomBrady I get choked up so often when I talk about mine. Love the intimacy he shared with all of us. Good man. @ESPNPlus Awww, I love seeing this side of him. Seems we were both fortunate enough to have amazing dadsI get choked up so often when I talk about mine. Love the intimacy he shared with all of us. Good man. @espn @TomBrady @ESPNPlus Awww, I love seeing this side of him. Seems we were both fortunate enough to have amazing dads ❤ I get choked up so often when I talk about mine. Love the intimacy he shared with all of us. Good man.

This Twitter user wants to see Brady behind the scenes.

Steve Xiong @stevexiong24 @espn @TomBrady @ESPNPlus There’s going to be a documentary of Tom Brady after he retires and it’s going to be magnificent. @espn @TomBrady @ESPNPlus There’s going to be a documentary of Tom Brady after he retires and it’s going to be magnificent.

This fan quoted the great Billy Joel in telling Brady how they felt about him.

JacintheH @JacintheH @espn @TomBrady @ESPNPlus Bet your kids love you to the moon and back. you’re fine just the way you are @espn @TomBrady @ESPNPlus Bet your kids love you to the moon and back. you’re fine just the way you are

This fan didn't realize they could love Brady more than they already did.

Jack Brokenshire @JackBrokenshir2 @espn @TomBrady but these moments about family touch me deeply also. I so hope I get to see this episode because I am watching 1-9. @ESPNPlus I can't love this guy anymore, so chuffed to have lived during his career & his great to see it continue. Not only do I love him as football player the GOATbut these moments about family touch me deeply also. I so hope I get to see this episode because I am watching 1-9. @espn @TomBrady @ESPNPlus I can't love this guy anymore, so chuffed to have lived during his career & his great to see it continue. Not only do I love him as football player the GOAT 🐐 but these moments about family touch me deeply also. I so hope I get to see this episode because I am watching 1-9. 👍

Meanwhile, this fan cut TB12 some slack.

Cindy Clemons @cindyxclemons @espn @TomBrady . He’s so hard on himself. No one is a perfect parent…. @ESPNPlus That line really got me.. He’s so hard on himself. No one is a perfect parent…. @espn @TomBrady @ESPNPlus That line really got me.😢. He’s so hard on himself. No one is a perfect parent….

These two fans felt the quarterback's words on a personal level.

Tom Brady has one season left in Tampa Bay and an unknown future after that

The talismanic quarterback has restructured his contract with the Buccaneers to open up cap space, perhaps to re-sign tight end Rob Gronkowski and/or Ndamukong Suh, but the new deal doesn't include any guaranteed years beyond 2022.

That means Tom Brady will likely hit the NFL free-agent market next summer when he is seen as a potential flight risk from the franchise he won a Super Bowl for in his first season.

It's within the realm of possibility that Brady will retire at the end of the upcoming 2022 campaign, but an in-state franchise switch to the Miami Dolphins is seen as a far likelier endgame at this point.

Brady plotted an exit strategy from the Buccaneers to the Dolphins, including him becoming a minority owner, Sean Payton being hired, and then his rights as a player being acquired to complete the transaction. That didn't work because former Miami coach Brian Flores named Dolphins owner Stephen Ross in his class-action lawsuit against the league for racism. Still, Brady has a close relationship with Ross' eventual successor and right-hand man, Bruce Beal.

The upcoming 2022 season could determine whether Brady feels comfortable calling it a career or finds a third NFL home.

