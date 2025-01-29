Although Kirk Cousins has never played in a Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback will likely be involved in the upcoming game. The Philadelphia Eagles could become the victims of a curse that has plagued the NFL since 2012.

The "Cousins Curse" has shattered dreams. As shared on Reddit, since entering the league in the 2012 season, no team that lost a game with Cousins as the opposing quarterback has won the Super Bowl. The Eagles lost to him in Week 2, in a surprise 22-21 upset for the Atlanta Falcons.

Upon learning of the curse, NFL fans could not help but feel sorry for the Eagles. Apart from dealing with Patrick Mahomes, who has led the Kansas City Chiefs for five Super Bowl appearances in six years, a curse over the top might be too much for Philadelphia to handle:

"Noon nightmare is hysterical," said one fan.

"I guess we're past the 'cardinal sin' and 'irreversible curse' on NFC QBs that lose in their 1st Super Bowl appearance," another fan said.

"No team that has ever had Kirk Cousins on its roster has won the Super Bowl either so I think that lends more credence to this whole curse theory," was a third opinion.

"Don't you put that evil on me," said a fourth fan.

Cousins was benched late in the season and even though Michael Penix Jr</a>. took over as the starter, and will likely be the future of the franchise for 2025 and beyond, the Week 2 loss could hang over Philadelphia's heads.

Kirk Cousins' contract could become a problem for Atlanta Falcons

The veteran quarterback signed a four-year, $180 million deal in free agency, and his average of $45 million was on par with most NFL QBs. However, the franchise drafted Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick, and he soon became the starter, much earlier than most expected.

Now, even though Penix Jr. is on a rookie contract, the Falcons can't build a strong team around him because of Cousins' cap hit. They can't release him outright due to the dead cap, and according to Spotrac, they're $7.5 million over the cap for the 2025 season.

