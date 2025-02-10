During halftime of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Kendrick Lamar took to the stage to perform his biggest hits with a bevy of artists. And fans were torn on whether to praise the miniconcert or condemn it.

It opened with an appearance by actor Samuel L. Jackson dressed as a pseudo-Uncle Sam before the rapper came on to perform a medley that included “Squabble Up,” “Humble,” “DNA” and “Peakaboo.”

Next was a tease of "Not Like Us":

“I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.”

At that point, SZA came onstage and did “Luther” and “All the Stars.” "Not Like Us" was finally next, albeit partially censored; and he closed out with "TV Off."

Once it was over, fans were divided on their thoughts on the performance.

"Terrible halftime show! Terrible music," one posted.

"Amazing halftime show!" another cheered.

"Worst halftime ever. I know our nation loves an array of musicians from so many genres. But….. come on@NFL, give us a halftime where we can at least understand the words that are being sung," another wrote.

