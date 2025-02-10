  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Super Bowl 2025
  • NFL fans give mixed reactions to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show - "Drake is somewhere crying," "Worst halftime performance ever"

NFL fans give mixed reactions to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show - "Drake is somewhere crying," "Worst halftime performance ever"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Feb 10, 2025 02:08 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

During halftime of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Kendrick Lamar took to the stage to perform his biggest hits with a bevy of artists. And fans were torn on whether to praise the miniconcert or condemn it.

It opened with an appearance by actor Samuel L. Jackson dressed as a pseudo-Uncle Sam before the rapper came on to perform a medley that included “Squabble Up,” “Humble,” “DNA” and “Peakaboo.”

Next was a tease of "Not Like Us":

“I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

At that point, SZA came onstage and did “Luther” and “All the Stars.” "Not Like Us" was finally next, albeit partially censored; and he closed out with "TV Off."

also-read-trending Trending

Once it was over, fans were divided on their thoughts on the performance.

More reactions can be seen below.

"Terrible halftime show! Terrible music," one posted.
"Amazing halftime show!" another cheered.
"Worst halftime ever. I know our nation loves an array of musicians from so many genres. But….. come on@NFL, give us a halftime where we can at least understand the words that are being sung," another wrote.

Super Bowl LIX: Score by quarter for Chiefs vs. Eagles showdown

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी