"So maybe them trying to get Jimmy as a backup has some validity to it" - NFL fans troll Buccaneers QB over poor throwing display at training camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the perennial Super Bowl favorites as we head into the season, thanks in large part to the return of quarterback Tom Brady.

However, Brady wasn’t throwing passes in training camp when one of his backups, Kyle Trask, threw a wobbling pass that was intercepted. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Buccaneers quarterback and his questionable throw.

One fan tweeted that Tampa Bay is trying to get San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as Brady's backup:

BMAC @bryan1012000 @eric_crocker So maybe them trying to get Jimmy as a backup has some validity to it. @eric_crocker So maybe them trying to get Jimmy as a backup has some validity to it.

Other fans commented on Trask and his throw, including changing the spelling of his last name:

Is that Kyle Trask? @eric_crocker Good lord, that was hideousIs that Kyle Trask? @eric_crocker Good lord, that was hideous Is that Kyle Trask?

NinerByNature88 @ByNiner @PeterLucas8 @eric_crocker Yea but his name ends with an “H”, not a “K”. @PeterLucas8 @eric_crocker Yea but his name ends with an “H”, not a “K”.

Some fans said that the Buccaneers are lucky that Brady decided to unretire because Trask wasn't (and isn't) ready:

Vinsanity @beefcake_180 CROCK-MAN⚡️ @eric_crocker Now THIS is a wobbly ball. Lol Tampa Bay couldn’t delete this fast enough. Now THIS is a wobbly ball. Lol Tampa Bay couldn’t delete this fast enough. https://t.co/clrauhWdb7 There's a clear reason they re-signed Gabbert instead of letting Trask be backup twitter.com/eric_crocker/s… There's a clear reason they re-signed Gabbert instead of letting Trask be backup twitter.com/eric_crocker/s…

Warning: NSFW language

J @kiandre22 CROCK-MAN⚡️ @eric_crocker Now THIS is a wobbly ball. Lol Tampa Bay couldn’t delete this fast enough. Now THIS is a wobbly ball. Lol Tampa Bay couldn’t delete this fast enough. https://t.co/clrauhWdb7 Boy TB was boutta be fucking cooked before Brady unretired twitter.com/eric_crocker/s… Boy TB was boutta be fucking cooked before Brady unretired twitter.com/eric_crocker/s…

Kevin Fielder 🇫🇮 @TheKevinFielder twitter.com/eric_crocker/s… CROCK-MAN⚡️ @eric_crocker Now THIS is a wobbly ball. Lol Tampa Bay couldn’t delete this fast enough. Now THIS is a wobbly ball. Lol Tampa Bay couldn’t delete this fast enough. https://t.co/clrauhWdb7 Arians went to Brady’s home when he retired and begged him to come back when he saw Trask throw Arians went to Brady’s home when he retired and begged him to come back when he saw Trask throw 😂 twitter.com/eric_crocker/s…

karan @905Kar @eric_crocker They saw this in practice and sent TB12 a blank check to unretire @eric_crocker They saw this in practice and sent TB12 a blank check to unretire

This fan asserted that Trask should not have been drafted by Tampa Bay:

year 23 @sharpemook CROCK-MAN⚡️ @eric_crocker Now THIS is a wobbly ball. Lol Tampa Bay couldn’t delete this fast enough. Now THIS is a wobbly ball. Lol Tampa Bay couldn’t delete this fast enough. https://t.co/clrauhWdb7 Tampa wasted a 2nd rounder on a horrible QB during a very short championship window. Big mistake. twitter.com/eric_crocker/s… Tampa wasted a 2nd rounder on a horrible QB during a very short championship window. Big mistake. twitter.com/eric_crocker/s…

Trask was drafted in the second round of last year's NFL Draft by Tampa Bay. In his junior season at the University of Florida in 2020, he led all of college football with 43 touchdown passes. He was second in passing yards with 4,283, a single-season school record for a Gators quarterback.

Trask's passer efficiency rating of 180 was the sixth-best in the nation and second in the SEC behind Mac Jones, who had a 203.1 rating. The Gator quarterback finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2020.

In his three seasons at Florida, Trask threw for 7,386 yards, 69 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He's eighth in school history in passing yards and sixth in passing touchdowns.

Kyle Trask can learn a lot behind Buccaneers QB1 Tom Brady

It goes without saying that Brady is the unquestioned starter for Tampa Bay entering 2022.

Blaine Gabbert was Brady's backup in 2021, appearing in six games. However, Trask didn't play a single regular season down for the team. Since Brady is 45 years old, Tampa Bay will have to start looking at the future of their franchise under center.

Gabbert has started 48 games in his NFL career, 27 of which were with the Jacksonville Jaguars for three years (2008 - 2011). Over his career, he's recorded 1,525 passing yards, 50 touchdown passes and 48 picks.

Trask is entering his second season with Tampa Bay and was drafted as Brady's potential successor. At 24 years of age, we'll see if Trask can be that successor as he learns under Brady...despite that wobbly pass.

