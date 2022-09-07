Create

"You can see and hear Morgan Freeman!" , "Gronky" - Tom Brady's latest social media post regarding mystery narrator for new commercial sets off NFL fans on a guessing game

QB Tom Brady (l), former NFL TE Rob Gronkowski (m), and actor Morgan Freeman (r)
Quarterback Tom Brady will be entering his 23rd season in the NFL and is now set to have a new commercial out from the sports apparel company Under Armour. However, the tweet posted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a shadowy figure as a narrator. Many have put some great guesses out there, ranging from a former NFL teammate to an Academy Award-winning actor. NFL fans took to social media to lay out their guesses about the mystery narrator.

Some fans think the narrator is none other than actor Morgan Freeman:

@TomBrady @UnderArmour Not only would he be everyone's #1 choice, but you can see and hear Morgan Freeman! No guessing required.
@TomBrady @UnderArmour Morgan freeman
@TomBrady @UnderArmour Morgan Freeman. And I’d be disappointed if that ain’t him.
@TomBrady @UnderArmour 1000 percent Morgan freeman and honestly , why wouldn’t It be ??
@TomBrady @UnderArmour No one better than Morgan Freeman! Gonna be awesome 👍😎

Other fans think it's the quarterback's longtime teammate, recently retired tight end Rob Gronkowski:

@TomBrady @UnderArmour Gronky
@TomBrady @UnderArmour Hmmmmmm, let me guess https://t.co/ecUbxiQ3ZR

A couple of fans feel that it's the signal-caller's father, Tom Brady Sr.:

@TomBrady @UnderArmour I’m going to guess your dad
I’m gonna go with Mr. Tom Brady Sr. twitter.com/tombrady/statu…
Tom Sr. twitter.com/TomBrady/statu…

For the quarterback, either option wouldn't be a bad one as both Gronkowski and Freeman have accomplished a lot in their careers. Freeman has been nominated five times for an Academy Award, winning one for his role in the film "Million Dollar Baby" in 2014. The actor's voice is one of the most recognized in the world and would be ideal to narrate.

However, Gronkowski is just as qualified as he's played with the quarterback for 11 seasons, winning four Super Bowls together.

Of his 92 career touchdown receptions, 90 of them came from the Buccaneers quarterback. While it remains a mystery of who the voice is, there's no mystery that Brady is playing another season.

The 2022-23 season will be a unique one for Brady

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 45-year-old will make history in the Buccaneers' season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys. He will be the first quarterback in NFL history to start a game at the age of 45 or older. Last season, he displayed no signs of a decline, leading the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Eventually, Brady will show some signs of declining in his play. Nonetheless, he hasn't looked anywhere close to that point yet.

For him, his NFL career is worthy of a commercial of the magnitude he's getting from Under Armour. Whether it is the distinct voice of Freeman or his friend and former teammate in Gronkowski, the commercial will be memorable as it involves the GOAT himself.

