"I guess they decided to Let Russ Cook" - NFL fans had hilarious reactions to Denver Broncos stadium fire which thankfully claimed no lives

In what many Broncos fans see as a bad omen for 2022 and what rival fans see as fitting, concerning the last six years of Broncos football, reports erupted about a fire at the Broncos stadium. Thankfully, no one was killed or injured in the blaze, and it has now been put out.

However, the main injury is the pride of the team, which suffered a slew of jokes and insults as a result of the fire. Most used it as a lens while looking at the team's ability to compete in recent years. Here are some of the reactions from the NFL community.

Kenny King Jr. brought Seattle's famous catch-phrase to Denver, calling it the number one suspect in the investigation.

"I guess they decided to Let Russ Cook...." - Kenny King Jr via Twitter

Hoku referenced the quarterback carousel that fans have been subjected to over the last five-plus years. In Hoku's eyes, it is implied that not even Russell Wilson can save the team.

RHooven is fine with pouring gasoline on the fire, literally.

Crewmarro knows a picture is worth 1,000 words, so he simply posted a meme of Elmo with fire in the background with one word: chaos.

MIC P's joke was the first that Denver fans were bracing for once they heard the news. However, in their eyes, this will be the last offseason where this joke will work. Some will likely say it already doesn't work, since Wilson will be enough to get the team over the hump.

DX26 points out the bad timing of the fire as it basically came right after the new quarterback was brought on board. He says it is a bad omen for the Russell Wilson era.

Of course, some rival fans were thrilled to see such a sight. This Raiders fan was happy to see the stadium in a less than stellar moment.

Creed Lewis jokingly pointed to new signee Randy Gregory as the cause of the blaze. In his eyes, he thought the player's history with drug trouble came to Denver in a big way.

Always the entrepreneur, Mike Speed had a business idea as to how to turn a destructive financial issue into a profitable one.

Kate Braboy may have had the tweet of the day in regards to the fire at the stadium.

What happened to the Denver Broncos' stadium?

According to Yahoo Sports, on Thursday, the home of the Denver Broncos caught fire due to unknown means. The fire has been put out, and there were no injuries or casualties. The fire appears to have started in the elite seats, but no official cause or suspects have been identified.

The fire covered about 1,000 square feet of the stadium, creating an offseason cleanup project.

