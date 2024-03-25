Antonio Brown is back on the news - yes, not for a good thing. As the former NFL wide receiver continues on his crusade for attention after his career ended, he now has decided to use sensitive topics for people to continue to give him what he wants.

His new theory is that Nickelodeon, the famous kid's channel, has a logo that's similar to the shape of Jeffrey Epstein's island, which is related to the sex offender who passed away in 2019. For Antonio Brown, this was the perfect opportunity to tweet something not so smart and get back in the news:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And that's what happened, with NFL fans once again wondering where he took his ideas - and the hypotheses created were of all kinds of sorts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Why is Antonio Brown out of the NFL? Remembering his 2021 season with the Buccaneers

Everyone knew that the wide receiver wasn't the easiest person in the world to deal with, but some teams gave him a pass due to his immense talent. In 2021, there was no way to get over what happened.

Antonio Brown was initially suspended by the NFL after misrepresenting his vaccination status. After suffering a slew of minor injuries, he created the most bizarre scene of the season, taking off his jersey and his shoulder pads on the sideline before running off the field midgame in a Week 17 win against the New York Jets.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him soon after. He never returned to play in the NFL.

What is Antonio Brown currently doing?

Apart from his nonsense on Twitter, he's currently in a rap career, putting concerts across the United States with his hit song "Put That S*** On", which is also his biography on Twitter.

While there has been no album released, a few months ago, he released the image of a soundtrack with seven different songs - one of them was set to have Lil Wayne as a feature.

His NFL career is over and his football career is over as well after a failed stint with the Albany Empires. When he's in the media, it's never for a good thing.