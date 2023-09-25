CJ Stroud took over from Justin Fields when the latter left Ohio State to become an NFL player. They became All-Americans and First Team All-Big Ten members during their stint at the helm of the Buckeyes offense. Stroud eventually joined Fields in the NFL after the Houston Texans drafted him this year.

While Fields and Stroud will be forever linked by their college alma mater, the comparisons of their game continue into professional football. It comes at a wrong time for Fields because he and the Chicago Bears are struggling. Meanwhile, Stroud finally got his breakthrough NFL victory.

Is CJ Stroud already a better NFL quarterback than Justin Fields?

Remember that the Chicago Bears traded up with the New York Giants during the 2021 NFL Draft to select Justin Fields. He has had bright moments in his first two seasons, especially after establishing the league’s single-game record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

Unfortunately, the struggles outweigh the triumphs in Fields’ first 30 NFL games. In Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, he finished with 11 completions for 99 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. As a consolation, he had 11 carries for 47 yards in their 41-10 loss to the defending Super Bowl champions.

This setback marks the Bears’ 13th straight defeat since Week 8 of the 2022 season. Worst yet, Fields has won only five out of 28 games as the team’s starting play-caller.

Conversely, CJ Stroud and the Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17. Justin Fields’ successor at Ohio State had 20 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Through three games, Stroud has 78 completions for 906 yards and four touchdowns. Stroud’s 64.5 completion percentage is also higher than Fields’ career rate of 59.5. He also led the Houston Texans to victory over a team that won a playoff game last season.

These numbers and results had one football fan commenting:

“CJ Stroud came from the same coaches, same school, and he's light-years ahead of Fields. Guess what? It happens. Some guys just don't have it. And unfortunately, Fields doesn't have it.”

Another Twitter user seconded that idea by posting:

“CJ Stroud has already had a better career then Justin Fields.”

Here are other reactions to the belief that CJ Stroud will be better than Justin Fields in the NFL.

Justin Fields and the Bears in turmoil?

To put it plainly, the Chicago Bears are a mess lately. Starting left tackle Braxton Jones is on injured reserve, weakening the protection on Fields’ blind side. However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg to Chicago’s dysfunctional state.

Former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned from the squad after two games, citing health and family reasons. Head coach Matt Eberflus took over play-calling duties on that side in Week 2, to no avail. Eberflus also failed to address the squad after Williams’ resignation.

Finally, Justin Fields identified “coaching” as the reason behind overthinking the game. The Bears’ power players are not on the same page and must get their act together to save this season. Otherwise, would it be better to tank the rest of the way and get the best shot at drafting Caleb Williams next year?