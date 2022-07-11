"Really..... what's next.....Cornhole?" - NFL fans react to news of IOC deciding on including flag football as Olympic sport

Flag football is a sport that incorporates the feel of actual football but without the tackling. Some feel the sport would be a great addition to the Olympic Games because of its growing global popularity. However, some think that there's no need for it to be an Olympic event.
NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) deciding to add the sport to their program.
A fan questioned if flag football were to be added to the Olympics, will the sport of cornhole be the next addition:
This fan sarcastically tweeted a list of other games that could also be added to the Olympics, like thumb wrestling, dodgeball, red rover, and horseshoes:
One fan wrote that with the growth of seven-on-seven in the sport, the United States could put up high scores versus other nations:
Professional squash player Amanda Sobhy tweeted that had she known flag football would one day become an Olympic sport, she'd have continued to play the game after her third-grade gym class. Sobhy added that Olympic sports were becoming comical:
One fan wrote that a hot-dog-eating contest could be next if the IOC added flag football to the Olympics:
Olympic softball silver medalist Haylie McCleney and a fan feel that the sport of softball warrants a spot in the Olympics:
One fan asserted that the Olympics were a joke to consider adding flag football to the program:
Some fans feel that flag football isn't a universal sport, and it doesn't have a large enough international scene to deserve a place in the Olympics:
Flag football could find a place in the Olympics with NFL's help
Flag football could be a part of the Summer Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles, with some assistance from the NFL.
The league has focused on enlarging its influence via the sport as it looks to expand its global business to $1 billion yearly over the next decade.
The NFL feels that adding the game as an Olympic sport could speed up the process of bringing in a newer fanbase. The IOC will convene in December to decide whether the sport will be added to the Olympics.
We'll see if the sport becomes the newest addition to the 2028 Games.
