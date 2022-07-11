Create
"Really..... what's next.....Cornhole?" - NFL fans react to news of IOC deciding on including flag football as Olympic sport

Modified Jul 11, 2022 09:45 PM IST

Flag football is a sport that incorporates the feel of actual football but without the tackling. Some feel the sport would be a great addition to the Olympic Games because of its growing global popularity. However, some think that there's no need for it to be an Olympic event.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) deciding to add the sport to their program.

A fan questioned if flag football were to be added to the Olympics, will the sport of cornhole be the next addition:

@FOS @Justin_A_Byers Really..... what's next.....Cornhole?

This fan sarcastically tweeted a list of other games that could also be added to the Olympics, like thumb wrestling, dodgeball, red rover, and horseshoes:

@FOS @Justin_A_Byers Also on the list:Red RoverDodge BallTiddlywinks Cornhole Horseshoes 4-squareThumb wrestling

One fan wrote that with the growth of seven-on-seven in the sport, the United States could put up high scores versus other nations:

@FOS with the growth of 7 on 7 , we might put up nba scores on other countries

Professional squash player Amanda Sobhy tweeted that had she known flag football would one day become an Olympic sport, she'd have continued to play the game after her third-grade gym class. Sobhy added that Olympic sports were becoming comical:

Had I known Flag football was going to potentially be an Olympic sport, I would’ve continued playing after gym class in 3rd grade! 😂😂 At this point, I can’t help but laugh at how comical the Olympic sports are becoming 🥲🤦🏽‍♀️ twitter.com/fos/status/154…

One fan wrote that a hot-dog-eating contest could be next if the IOC added flag football to the Olympics:

The #IOC will be meeting in December and will look to determine if Flag Football will become an Olympic Sport.If added for LA 2028 - wondering what country will have the best opportunity in winning GOLD? What is next? Hot Dog eating contest? https://t.co/1C7fmtM0IP
Olympic softball silver medalist Haylie McCleney and a fan feel that the sport of softball warrants a spot in the Olympics:

Our sport belongs in the Olympics. Our sport belongs in the Olympics. Our sport belongs in the Olympics. twitter.com/Bachscore/stat…
Flag football? Over softball? Seriously? The IOC is on drugs. twitter.com/hayliemac8/sta…

One fan asserted that the Olympics were a joke to consider adding flag football to the program:

@MarcSaulino Olympics are a joke

Some fans feel that flag football isn't a universal sport, and it doesn't have a large enough international scene to deserve a place in the Olympics:

@Bachscore @LA28 @louiseradnofsky Flag football is not even a universal sport
@Bachscore @LA28 @louiseradnofsky I think lacrosse is cool and all. But how many nations play it? Is there even enough to warrant Olympic play? Same for cheer and flag football. Is there even a large enough international scene to have them in the Olympics?

Flag football could find a place in the Olympics with NFL's help

Team USA competing in the event. Source: Front Office Sports
Team USA competing in the event. Source: Front Office Sports

Flag football could be a part of the Summer Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles, with some assistance from the NFL.

The league has focused on enlarging its influence via the sport as it looks to expand its global business to $1 billion yearly over the next decade.

The NFL feels that adding the game as an Olympic sport could speed up the process of bringing in a newer fanbase. The IOC will convene in December to decide whether the sport will be added to the Olympics.

We'll see if the sport becomes the newest addition to the 2028 Games.

