"Why does everyone make such a big deal about the gender? Boy, girl, who cares?" - NFL fans engage in heated debate over J.J. Watt revealing his unborn baby's gender

J.J. Watt has accomplished a lot in his 11-year NFL career. He is a three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time First-Team All-Pro, and made the Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade team. You can now add Father to that list of accomplishments. He and his wife, NSWL Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt, are expecting their first child. The Arizona Cardinals defensive end announced on Twitter that they were expecting a baby boy without doing a gender reveal.
NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on this and how they revealed the baby’s gender. Overall, fans loved the way the Arizona defensive end handled the reveal.
Universal love and acclaim for J.J. Watt. The popular defensive end is also preparing for the 2022 NFL season, which promises to be an interesting one.
J.J Watt and the Arizona Cardinals in 2022
The 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient will enter his second season with the Cardinals in 2022. He played just seven games in this first season with the team in 2021, suffering a shoulder injury in a Week 10 game versus his former team, the Houston Texans.
He's fourth among active players in both sacks (102) and forced fumbles (26). The defensive end will look to add to his Hall of Fame career while adding a new addition to his family as well.
The Arizona Cardinals come into the new campaign with a lot to prove. They have a bad habit of starting every season like wildfire and then stalling late in the campaign.
Last season, for example, the Cardinals were 7-0 and finished the campaign with an 11-6 record. They were also dismantled 11-34 by eventual Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This is not the first time Cliff Kingsbury has had such an issue. In 2020, Arizona were 6-3 only to finish 8-8.
The Cardinals need to come out swinging in 2022, as they normally do. The only issue this time is that star receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games. He has been suspended for violating the NFL's PED policy. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will fill in for him as best he can, but it will be a huge miss for Arizona.
They will be looking at their leaders on both sides of the ball to start the season well and ensure they finish strongly. As a natural leader, J.J. Watt will have a huge part to play in any success the Cardinals have in 2022.