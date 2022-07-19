"Why does everyone make such a big deal about the gender? Boy, girl, who cares?" - NFL fans engage in heated debate over J.J. Watt revealing his unborn baby's gender

J.J. Watt has accomplished a lot in his 11-year NFL career. He is a three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time First-Team All-Pro, and made the Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade team. You can now add Father to that list of accomplishments. He and his wife, NSWL Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt, are expecting their first child. The Arizona Cardinals defensive end announced on Twitter that they were expecting a baby boy without doing a gender reveal.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on this and how they revealed the baby’s gender. Overall, fans loved the way the Arizona defensive end handled the reveal.

Here are the top comments:

Cristina Zuccaro @crissyzucc

Thank you for being normal. @JJWatt Hahaha why does everyone make such a big deal about the gender? Boy, girl, who cares? Healthy and strong, feeding well, sleeping well and pooping well. THAT'S the important stuff.Thank you for being normal. @JJWatt Hahaha why does everyone make such a big deal about the gender? Boy, girl, who cares? Healthy and strong, feeding well, sleeping well and pooping well. THAT'S the important stuff. 👏 Thank you for being normal.

Joel Stevens @Joel_right_now @JJWatt I can't believe the number of people that are mortified that you didn't do a ridiculous gender reveal with Puff the Magic dragon and balloons and smoke and a Cannon and a laser light show. I mean what were you thinking. @JJWatt I can't believe the number of people that are mortified that you didn't do a ridiculous gender reveal with Puff the Magic dragon and balloons and smoke and a Cannon and a laser light show. I mean what were you thinking.

Gigi @AmandaGreer19 @JJWatt We appreciate the normality of it and not the ridiculousness that people do these days. As long as he’s healthy, that’s all that matters. Congrats! @JJWatt We appreciate the normality of it and not the ridiculousness that people do these days. As long as he’s healthy, that’s all that matters. Congrats!

michelle @meee_shell @JJWatt I mean, truly, thank you for just being normal about it @JJWatt I mean, truly, thank you for just being normal about it

Jeff Gassman @gassman05 @JJWatt If you didn’t burn down a mountain side with a gender reveal, are you even having a baby? @JJWatt If you didn’t burn down a mountain side with a gender reveal, are you even having a baby?

Melissa Galagaza @MamaG215 @JJWatt THANK YOU, for not doing a gender reveal. Congratulations on becoming parents! @JJWatt THANK YOU, for not doing a gender reveal. Congratulations on becoming parents!

Tucker @SteelCurtain304 @JJWatt I hope he’s a steeler congrats watt family @JJWatt I hope he’s a steeler congrats watt family

Katie @BoymomMPH @JJWatt We need to normalize this again…this tweet alone could legitimately prevent a forest fire @JJWatt We need to normalize this again…this tweet alone could legitimately prevent a forest fire

Universal love and acclaim for J.J. Watt. The popular defensive end is also preparing for the 2022 NFL season, which promises to be an interesting one.

J.J Watt and the Arizona Cardinals in 2022

Houston Texans v Arizona Cardinals

The 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient will enter his second season with the Cardinals in 2022. He played just seven games in this first season with the team in 2021, suffering a shoulder injury in a Week 10 game versus his former team, the Houston Texans.

He's fourth among active players in both sacks (102) and forced fumbles (26). The defensive end will look to add to his Hall of Fame career while adding a new addition to his family as well.

The Arizona Cardinals come into the new campaign with a lot to prove. They have a bad habit of starting every season like wildfire and then stalling late in the campaign.

Last season, for example, the Cardinals were 7-0 and finished the campaign with an 11-6 record. They were also dismantled 11-34 by eventual Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This is not the first time Cliff Kingsbury has had such an issue. In 2020, Arizona were 6-3 only to finish 8-8.

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ Kliff Kingsbury's end to the season as a head coach...



Texas Tech:

• '13: lost 5 of 6

• '14: lost 4 of 6

• '15: lost 4 of 6

• '16: lost 6 of 8

• '17: lost 6 of 8

• '18: lost 5 of 5



Cardinals:

• '19: lost 7 of 9

• '20: lost 5 of 7

• ‘21: lost 5 of 6 Kliff Kingsbury's end to the season as a head coach...Texas Tech:• '13: lost 5 of 6• '14: lost 4 of 6• '15: lost 4 of 6• '16: lost 6 of 8• '17: lost 6 of 8• '18: lost 5 of 5Cardinals:• '19: lost 7 of 9• '20: lost 5 of 7• ‘21: lost 5 of 6 https://t.co/t7e0C1rWC7

The Cardinals need to come out swinging in 2022, as they normally do. The only issue this time is that star receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games. He has been suspended for violating the NFL's PED policy. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will fill in for him as best he can, but it will be a huge miss for Arizona.

They will be looking at their leaders on both sides of the ball to start the season well and ensure they finish strongly. As a natural leader, J.J. Watt will have a huge part to play in any success the Cardinals have in 2022.

