"Odell to USFL" - NFL fans joke about OBJ's future at LA after Cam Akers picks No.3 for Rams

Odell Beckham Jr.'s career in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams is uncertain. After being traded to the franchise from the Cleveland Browns, Beckham Jr. showed out for the NFC team.

He got off to a slow start, but picked up the pace and was a vital cog in the Rams offense that won the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, he suffered yet another ACL injury, so his future with the franchise is murky. Well, it now appears ever more so after Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus posted that running back Cam Akers has switched back to number three, Beckham's number.

This has led many NFL fans to think the star receiver will not be returning to the reigning Super Bowl champions. One NFL fan commented on the post and said that the receiver could go to the USFL.

"Odell to the USFL."

A Giants fan account posted, "You know what time it is" with a picture of the receiver in a Giants uniform at Metlife Stadium.

A Bears fan account tweeted a response and said "Odell is a Bear," seemingly wanting the star to go to Chicago.

A user named Alex said "Odell is a 49er."

A fan named Jonathan posted a photoshopped picture of the star receiver in a Cowboys uniform, hinting that they want him in Dallas.

Another fan followed suit, but photoshopped a New England Patriots jersey onto Beckham Jr.

A fan named Tommy said "No way Odell comes back" with a crying emoji.

A user named Li Mo photoshopped Beckham Jr. into a New Orleans Saints uniform, hinting that they want the receiver to play for the Saints.

Another fan named Carly said "Odell to the Giants."

A fan named Brock Burgan posted a photoshopped picture of Beckham Jr. in a Packers uniform and said, "Make it happen @packers."

Where will OBJ play in the NFL next season?

NFL Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

With Beckham Jr. still recovering from the ACL injury suffered in the first half of the Super Bowl against the Bengals, it will likely keep him out of action for the first half of the season.

This will have an impact on whether NFL teams will want to sign him or not. The talent is still there as he florished with the Rams, but coming off yet another ACL injury could be a red flag for some across the NFL.

Several teams are in need of a star receiver, and they need one now, not in six months' time. Despite that, however, once the 29-year-old gets healthy, there will be a market for him.

While there won't be a huge contract on offer, there, more than likely, will be a chance to play for a contender on a mimimum salary, similar to his Rams move last season. He very well may return to L.A, but at the time of writing, he still remains a free agent, and it is unlikely to change anytime soon.

