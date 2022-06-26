"Kyle Rittenhouse, a hero. We live in a strange world" - NFL fans react to 19-year-old being hailed as hero instead of Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is being discussed as many people see 19-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse as a hero, not the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback and Rittenhouse.
This fan said that the former 49ers quarterback is seen to be a traitor while Rittenhouse is a hero and that we live in a strange world:
Another fan commented that Rittenhouse is both a hero and a rockstar while the quarterback is labeled a traitor and son of a b*tch because he took a knee to protest police brutality and the killing of black people:
Here, a fan said that Rittenhouse should be in a federal prison while the former San Francisco quarterback is a hero and should still be playing football:
A fan tweeted that they'd take Kaepernick over Rittenhouse any day:
Here, this fan stated that the quarterback being vilified and Rittenhouse championed speaks volumes about race in this country.
In November of last year, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on five counts: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree attempted intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
In Kenosha, Wisconsin, Rittenhouse was carrying an AR-15-style rifle on a night of turmoil in Kenosha.
He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber while injuring Gaige Grosskreutz. Throughout the trial, Rittenhouse claimed he feared for his life in all three instances.
President Biden had this to say about the Rittenhouse verdict:
"Will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included," but that "we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken."
The president implored citizens to avoid violence and property destruction and said he had contacted Wisconsin governor Tony Evers to supply:
"Support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety."
Colin Kaepernick and his kneeling
In August 2016, Kaepernick started sitting on the bench during the national anthem in a 49ers preseason home game versus the Green Bay Packers. Reporters observed the signal-caller on the bench during the anthem.
He spoke to the media after the game, saying he wouldn't stand up and show pride to a nation that oppresses black people and people of color:
"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish, on my part, to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."
Later in the year, former Seattle Seahawks player and Green Beret Nate Boyer wrote an open letter to the 49ers quarterback. He convinced Kaepernick to alter his way of protesting from sitting to kneeling during the national anthem out of respect.
In September 2016, the quarterback went ahead with his new method of protest, kneeling as opposed to sitting, prior to San Francisco's last preseason game, a game versus the then-San Diego Chargers.
This time, Kaepernick was accompanied by defensive back Eric Reid. This became the pair's method of protest for the rest of the 2016 season. The 34-year-old quarterback is currently looking to make a comeback into the league following a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.
