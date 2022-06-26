"Kyle Rittenhouse, a hero. We live in a strange world" - NFL fans react to 19-year-old being hailed as hero instead of Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is being discussed as many people see 19-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse as a hero, not the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback and Rittenhouse.

This fan said that the former 49ers quarterback is seen to be a traitor while Rittenhouse is a hero and that we live in a strange world:

This fan said that the former 49ers quarterback is seen to be a traitor while Rittenhouse is a hero and that we live in a strange world:

Colin Kaepernick consults a US marine, who advised him bending a knee is a suitable protest, to highlight injustices. He does just that & is frozen out of the NFL & loses his career. He is considered by the RW, to be a traitor. Kyle Rittenhouse, a hero. We live in a strange world

Another fan commented that Rittenhouse is both a hero and a rockstar while the quarterback is labeled a traitor and son of a b*tch because he took a knee to protest police brutality and the killing of black people:

Christopher 🇺🇸 Is Pro-Choice @cwebbonline



Colin Kaepernick is a traitor & “son of a bitch” because he took a knee to protest police brutalizing and killing Black bodies.



Colin Kaepernick is a traitor & "son of a bitch" because he took a knee to protest police brutalizing and killing Black bodies.

This world is fu@king upsidedown

Here, a fan said that Rittenhouse should be in a federal prison while the former San Francisco quarterback is a hero and should still be playing football:

Bigg Pat Ⓥ @DMVPatB



Kaepernick is a hero,is everything he is supposed to be,will continue to be an outstanding human! He should also be playing football in the National Football League. Colin Kaepernick STILL receives racist hate daily from Republicans Poloplayboy69 @mallieg1023 If you rather see Colin Kaepernick in the NFL before seeing Kyle Rittenhouse in college. Like this Post. After all only one of them deserved to be black-balled If you rather see Colin Kaepernick in the NFL before seeing Kyle Rittenhouse in college. Like this Post. After all only one of them deserved to be black-balled Kyle Rittenhouse should be in Federal Prison.Kaepernick is a hero,is everything he is supposed to be,will continue to be an outstanding human! He should also be playing football in the National Football League. Colin Kaepernick STILL receives racist hate daily from Republicans twitter.com/mallieg1023/st… Kyle Rittenhouse should be in Federal Prison. Kaepernick is a hero,is everything he is supposed to be,will continue to be an outstanding human! He should also be playing football in the National Football League. Colin Kaepernick STILL receives racist hate daily from Republicans twitter.com/mallieg1023/st…

A fan tweeted that they'd take Kaepernick over Rittenhouse any day:

Here, this fan stated that the quarterback being vilified and Rittenhouse championed speaks volumes about race in this country.

Don Lewis @DonLew87 Colin Kaepernick vilified and Kyle Rittenhouse championed speaks volumes about race issues in this country. Colin Kaepernick vilified and Kyle Rittenhouse championed speaks volumes about race issues in this country.

In November of last year, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on five counts: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree attempted intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, Rittenhouse was carrying an AR-15-style rifle on a night of turmoil in Kenosha.

He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber while injuring Gaige Grosskreutz. Throughout the trial, Rittenhouse claimed he feared for his life in all three instances.

President Biden had this to say about the Rittenhouse verdict:

"Will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included," but that "we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken."

The president implored citizens to avoid violence and property destruction and said he had contacted Wisconsin governor Tony Evers to supply:

"Support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety."

Colin Kaepernick and his kneeling

Kaepernick kneeling before a 49ers game. Source: The New York Times

In August 2016, Kaepernick started sitting on the bench during the national anthem in a 49ers preseason home game versus the Green Bay Packers. Reporters observed the signal-caller on the bench during the anthem.

He spoke to the media after the game, saying he wouldn't stand up and show pride to a nation that oppresses black people and people of color:

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish, on my part, to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

Later in the year, former Seattle Seahawks player and Green Beret Nate Boyer wrote an open letter to the 49ers quarterback. He convinced Kaepernick to alter his way of protesting from sitting to kneeling during the national anthem out of respect.

In September 2016, the quarterback went ahead with his new method of protest, kneeling as opposed to sitting, prior to San Francisco's last preseason game, a game versus the then-San Diego Chargers.

This time, Kaepernick was accompanied by defensive back Eric Reid. This became the pair's method of protest for the rest of the 2016 season. The 34-year-old quarterback is currently looking to make a comeback into the league following a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

