David Tepper is one of the newest owners in the NFL, purchasing the Carolina Panthers in 2018 from founder Jerry Richardson. When he bought the struggling franchise, he brought a ton of hope to the fan base. He is one of the richest NFL owners, and the fans believed he would make moves to turn things around.

It hasn't been for a lack of effort, but the Panthers have regressed. They have the worst overall record in the 2023 NFL season and don't even have their first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft as compensation for it. They traded it away last year to the Chicago Bears for the rights to select Bryce Young.

With Young struggling and the Panthers winning just once in 12 weeks, David Tepper recently chose to fire head coach Frank Reich before completing his first full season in Carolina. This is the second consecutive year that the owner fired a head coach midseason, making the same decision last year with Matt Rhule.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While this clearly shows that Tepper is frustrated with the results and is trying to turn around, his impulsiveness seems to be rubbing many fans the wrong way. A rookie quarterback and new head coach sometimes take time to develop chemistry, but the sudden firing creates even more adversity for Young.

Also Read: Frank Reich replacements

Some of the angry fans have even gone so far as to label Tepper the next Dan Snyder, the former Washington Commanders owner who was notoriously hated by the fans. Many of them recently went on to X accounts to share their frustration with the Panthers' ownership after the firing of head coach Frank Reich.

Here's what some of them are saying:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As many fans pointed out, Tepper may have put Frank Reich in a situation that he didn't even want to be in. When the Panthers moved up to the number one overall pick in the draft last year, it was obvious to select a quarterback.

While they went with Bryce Young, many reports have suggested that Reich preferred CJ Stroud, but Tepper overruled him on the pick. Young has severely struggled in his rookie season, while Stroud has quickly emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

It seems like Reich may be getting punished for the decision to take Young over Stroud, which, if the rumors are true, he didn't even make. The Panthers will now try again this offseason with a third head coach in as many years. Unfortunately for the fans against Tepper, he will likely be the one choosing who they hire, again.

David Tepper's record as Panthers owner

David Tepper

David Tepper purchased the Carolina Panthers prior to the start of the 2018 NFL season. He bought it from Jerry Richardson, the founder of the franchise. Now in his sixth season as the owner, Tepper's Panthers have never had a winning record in any season.

After falling to an abysmal 1-10 record following Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, his current record since taking over as the owner sits at just 30-63 overall.