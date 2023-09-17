Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons led the Dallas Cowboys to a dominant victory over the New York Giants last week. Before the regular season kicked off, the Cowboys received a visit from magician Oz Pearlman, or "Oz the Mentalist" as he is known.

The magician has visited NFL teams recently. The video of his visit to Dallas was posted on social media on Sunday morning, just hours before the Cowboys take on the New York Jets in the home opener.

Pearlman left both Parsons and Prescott speechless with his magic. He stunned the Cowboys linebacker with a candle trick that nearly had him burn his hand. It was then a card trick that Prescott and his teammates were amazed by.

Cowboys fans discussed the video on social media, and some were hesitant about Pearlman's visit. One fan in particular called Pearlman's magic "voodoo." Supporters will now have to wait and see if the magician's tricks will affect Dallas' season as a whole.

Micah Parsons expects home opener to be energetic

The Dallas Cowboys shocked everyone with the Week 1 win over the New York Giants. Although the Cowboys have had success over their NFC East rival the last few seasons, the dominance in this game was shocking. No one expected a shutout 40-0 win at MetLife Stadium last Sunday night.

The Cowboys will host the home opener at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon against the Giants' stadium neighbors. They face the New York Jets, who are without quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Zach Wilson will now lead the Jets' offense, but the Cowboys aren't taking them lightly.

Micah Parsons was asked about the energy he expects from the Cowboys fans on Sunday. He said he expects nothing but loud energy from their loyal fan base.

"I expect AT&T Stadium to be on another level. I expect the energy. I expect everything. With Aaron, it was a terrific team. Without Aaron, it's still a great team. So we need that same energy."

Parsons also noted that even though Rodgers won't be leading the offense, it doesn't mean that it will be easy. The Cowboys are looking to bring the same intensity they did in Week 1.