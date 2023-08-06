Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence joins the list of quarterbacks that have declined to be on next season of Netflix's Quarterback series.

Lawrence now joins Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Sam Howell, Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott, and Matthew Stafford as quarterbacks to decline being on the show's second season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lawrence is coming off of a big second-year where he led the Jaguars to the playoffs while being named a Pro Bowler. Lawrence would have made a good candidate for next season.

Following the news of Lawrence turning down the offer of being on Quarterback, fans were left puzzled as to why so many quarterbacks have turned down the opportunity.

Some fans think quarterbacks have been told to say that they've turned down being on the show to keep it a secret as to who will feature on the show.

Here's some of the best tweets on this topic:

Ryon King @Ryon_King15 @NFL_DovKleiman @AryePulli Mcafee literally has said that no one knows who is on season 2 so all reports are false and that is coming from Peyton

NFL YOUNGBOY😈🖤💜 @YBSKOL @NFL_DovKleiman @AryePulli Y’all know the show told every qb to deny it so no one knows who’s on the next season right ?

. @TheHoopClinic @NFL_DovKleiman @AryePulli They all are saying they turned it down by design to keep it a surprise

Goose @CubedGoose15 @NFL_DovKleiman @AryePulli Is Joe the only one that accepted?

King Dow @KDBDDowking @NFL_DovKleiman @AryePulli They said QBs rejecting was by design so we don’t know who’s doing it so I just hope it’s Lamar burrow and Trevor

Drew @DocsSports914



Doesn't seem like anyone wants to do it So maybe there won't be a season 2 of Quarterback?Doesn't seem like anyone wants to do it twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Joe Burrow is reportedly the only quarterback who has agreed to be on season 2 of 'Quarterback'

Joe Burrow during Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

As of right now, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the only one to have accepted being on season two of Quarterback. The news broke last week that he agreed to be featured on the show's second season.

Burrow is a great candidate for the show as he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He's won Comeback Player of the Year, has led his team to the Super Bowl, and will be looking to bounce back from his calf strain injury early on in the season.

Season one of the Quarterback featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a 4.5 out of five-star rating with 86 percent approval. It's safe to say fans can't wait for season two of Quarterback.