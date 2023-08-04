WATCH: Justyn Ross pulls off stunning one-handed catch off Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs training camp

Kansas City Chiefs second-year wide receiver Justyn Ross has been making a name for himself during training camp this summer.

Ross has been making numerous jaw-dropping plays and seems to be poised for a breakout Year 2 after sitting out his rookie season.

The undrafted second-year wideout from Clemson wowed eyes at the Kansas City practice Friday with a spectacular one-handed catch.

Ross has been making plays like this all training camp.

Here is another clip of Ross making impressive plays in training camp from last week.

Ross at 6'4, 205, was an explosive downfield threat early in his college career in Clemson, then injuries got him.



If he can regain his top form, he might work out well for KC



Ross was a standout at Clemson University. During his freshman season, he recorded 46 receptions for 1,000 yards, scoring nine touchdowns.

The following season, he caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed the 2020 season due to a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine that required surgery.

As a senior in 2021, he had a drop in production, catching 47 passes for 524 yards and three touchdowns. He was undrafted due to medical concerns and then missed all of his rookie season in 2022 due to an offseason foot surgery.

Patrick Mahomes has given Justyn Ross high praise this offseason

Justyn Ross has been getting praised left and right this offseason.

Via the Atheltic, Mahomes said:

“He’s had a good one. Learning the offense fast. You can tell he’s been in the offense for a year now. Obviously making big plays, and he’s getting more involved in those first-team reps. So, a guy that I have a lot of hope for that he can be a really good player in this offense.”

Head coach Andy Reid double-downed on Mahomes' comments and complimented Ross for the offseason he's been having:

“He’s doing good. (Last year) was a redshirt year that he probably didn’t want to have, right, with the injury. But he’s done a nice job. He had a good offseason, and then he’s worked his tail off here and he just needs to keep doing that. It’s how you answer the bell every day and push through it. But he’s got the right mindset to do that.”

The Chiefs' top-three wide receivers include Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore. Justyn Ross will compete with guys such as Justin Watson, Rashee Rice, Cornell Powell, Richie James and others for some playing time this season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Patrick Mahomes, the Athletic, and H/T Sportskeeda.