"If you support Matt Araiza, Deshaun Watson, Andrew Tate, or anyone else that fits the description you are a despicable f***ing person" - NFL fans left disgusted with recent accusation against Bills punter

Matt Araiza was released by the Buffalo Bills over the weekend. The rookie punter stands accused of raping a 17-year-old girl with two of his teammates at San Diego State. The franchise reportedly knew about the incident and conducted an investigation into the situation.

Content warning: This story contains details about alleged sexual assault that may be emotionally upsetting to readers.

General manager Brandon Beane said that the Bills didn't release Matt Araiza sooner as their investigation into the allegations had not finished. The Bills' handling of the incident, however, left much to be desired. Especially after the spate of allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Between the Matt Araiza and Deshaun Watson allegations, NFL fans have made their displeasure known on social media. Many have blasted the fans springing to the defense of people like Araiza, Watson, and even Andrew Tate. Here are some of the comments:

Warning - NSFW Language:

𝙏𝙅 ☔️ @ImperiumNFL If you support Matt Araiza, Deshaun Watson, Andrew Tate, or anyone else that fits the description you are a despicable fucking person. Don’t follow me, don’t interact with me, go to counseling and figure out where everything went wrong. If you support Matt Araiza, Deshaun Watson, Andrew Tate, or anyone else that fits the description you are a despicable fucking person. Don’t follow me, don’t interact with me, go to counseling and figure out where everything went wrong.

aliciadawnnnnn @aliciadawnnnnn I hope everyone had a good day today except Matt Araiza, Deshaun Watson and Andrew Tate I hope everyone had a good day today except Matt Araiza, Deshaun Watson and Andrew Tate

Robert Griffin III @RGIII If the Bills drafted Matt Araiza knowing he had been accused of gang raping a 17 year old underaged girl last fall, then releasing him today is all for PR. That being said, if he did rape her he shouldn’t just not ever play football again but he should be in jail. If the Bills drafted Matt Araiza knowing he had been accused of gang raping a 17 year old underaged girl last fall, then releasing him today is all for PR. That being said, if he did rape her he shouldn’t just not ever play football again but he should be in jail.

Rodger Sherman @rodger



Cut him ASAP. Easy call. He could kick it 1000 yards, and I would not care. He should not play in the NFL. Los Angeles Times @latimes Breaking: A civil lawsuit filed Thursday in state court accuses three San Diego State University football players — including Matt Araiza, a top punter now in the NFL — of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year at an off-campus party. latimes.com/california/sto… Breaking: A civil lawsuit filed Thursday in state court accuses three San Diego State University football players — including Matt Araiza, a top punter now in the NFL — of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year at an off-campus party. latimes.com/california/sto… I’ve spent 10 months as the #1 Matt Araiza supporter. I helped bring him to public attention, nicknamed him “Punt God” and enthusiastically cultivated a fandom around him.Cut him ASAP. Easy call. He could kick it 1000 yards, and I would not care. He should not play in the NFL. twitter.com/latimes/status… I’ve spent 10 months as the #1 Matt Araiza supporter. I helped bring him to public attention, nicknamed him “Punt God” and enthusiastically cultivated a fandom around him.Cut him ASAP. Easy call. He could kick it 1000 yards, and I would not care. He should not play in the NFL. twitter.com/latimes/status…

Modest Mousse @BuffaloBobZ The Venn Diagram of people who are defending Matt Araiza but wanted Kaepernick kicked out of the league is nearly a complete circle. The Venn Diagram of people who are defending Matt Araiza but wanted Kaepernick kicked out of the league is nearly a complete circle.

Connor @CJMPadres23 If you read that Matt Araiza article and still think he’s innocent or “innocent until proven guilty” just let me know so I can block you now. That dude and the others need to be prison for a long time. 1 of the most brutal articles I’ve read relating to an athlete. If you read that Matt Araiza article and still think he’s innocent or “innocent until proven guilty” just let me know so I can block you now. That dude and the others need to be prison for a long time. 1 of the most brutal articles I’ve read relating to an athlete.

Nick @madpadkeepin



1) Fuck Matt Araiza for being in the position of even being accused of this awful shit



2) Fuck you



3) Fuck you



4) Thank you 4 things are abundantly clear now more than ever:1) Fuck Matt Araiza for being in the position of even being accused of this awful shit2) Fuck you @ClevelandBrowns for condoning extremely similar disgusting behavior3) Fuck you @deshaunwatson 4) Thank you @BuffaloBills 4 things are abundantly clear now more than ever:1) Fuck Matt Araiza for being in the position of even being accused of this awful shit2) Fuck you @ClevelandBrowns for condoning extremely similar disgusting behavior3) Fuck you @deshaunwatson 4) Thank you @BuffaloBills

Adam Rosen @arrosen76 disgusted by these details from Matt Araiza, and I’m damn ashamed that I was a fan of his, can 100% say that I’m no longer on that side, he shouldn’t play a down in the NFL.



Enough. disgusted by these details from Matt Araiza, and I’m damn ashamed that I was a fan of his, can 100% say that I’m no longer on that side, he shouldn’t play a down in the NFL. Enough.

Britt @Brittalexis25 Fuck Deshaun Watson and Fuck Matt Araiza Fuck Deshaun Watson and Fuck Matt Araiza

Thomas Lewis @Tom_BuffSports



If this doesn’t confirm the type of despicable trash he is… I don’t know what to tell you. But Araiza is scum. He deserves ZERO benefit of doubt.



Araiza posted this even AFTER some of the Andrew Tate revelations twitter.com/matt_araiza/st… Matt @matt_araiza @__DwayneJohnson Big Andrew Tate fan @__DwayneJohnson Big Andrew Tate fan 😂 Matt Araiza is an Andrew Tate fanIf this doesn’t confirm the type of despicable trash he is… I don’t know what to tell you. But Araiza is scum. He deserves ZERO benefit of doubt.Araiza posted this even AFTER some of the Andrew Tate revelations #Bills Mafia #Bills Matt Araiza is an Andrew Tate fanIf this doesn’t confirm the type of despicable trash he is… I don’t know what to tell you. But Araiza is scum. He deserves ZERO benefit of doubt. Araiza posted this even AFTER some of the Andrew Tate revelations #BillsMafia #Bills twitter.com/matt_araiza/st…

Christian @tbe_christian Fuck Matt Araiza, fuck Deshaun Watson, fuck Ben Roethlisberger, fuck Andrew Tate, and fuck anybody that is an abuser/can’t treat women w proper respect Fuck Matt Araiza, fuck Deshaun Watson, fuck Ben Roethlisberger, fuck Andrew Tate, and fuck anybody that is an abuser/can’t treat women w proper respect

The allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza

Matt Araiza - NFL Combine

The victim, 17 at the time, filed a lawsuit against the Bills punter in San Diego Superior Court last week. She alleges that Araiza, who was 21 at the time, drugged her before taking her to a bedroom where a group of men waited. Two of his San Diego teammates took turns having sex with her while she faded in and out of consciousness.

The victim's lawyer posted pictures of the the journal in which she documented the assault the next day.

Buffalo said that they were made aware of the incident in July. The victim's lawyer, Dan Gilleon, said that the franchise did not get in touch with him and did not ask to speak to the accuser. This was despite the team's statement noting that it had conducted an examination into the incident.

In a statement announcing that they were releasing Araiza, Brandon Beane explained that the franchise was made aware of the allegations back in late July:

"Her representative spoke to Kathryn (D'Angelo) and laid out some of the things that they were accusing Matt (Araiza) and others of. At that time, our process, we tried to be thorough and thoughtful and not rush to judgment. I would say it's not easy, you're trying to put facts around a legal situation, sometimes with limited information, and so ultimately that's where we're at today with a decision."

Araiza's release comes at a time when the NFL is facing scrutiny for its handling of cases against its personnel regarding the treatment of women.

