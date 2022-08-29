"If you support Matt Araiza, Deshaun Watson, Andrew Tate, or anyone else that fits the description you are a despicable f***ing person" - NFL fans left disgusted with recent accusation against Bills punter

Matt Araiza was released by the Buffalo Bills over the weekend. The rookie punter stands accused of raping a 17-year-old girl with two of his teammates at San Diego State. The franchise reportedly knew about the incident and conducted an investigation into the situation.
Content warning: This story contains details about alleged sexual assault that may be emotionally upsetting to readers.
General manager Brandon Beane said that the Bills didn't release Matt Araiza sooner as their investigation into the allegations had not finished. The Bills' handling of the incident, however, left much to be desired. Especially after the spate of allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Between the Matt Araiza and Deshaun Watson allegations, NFL fans have made their displeasure known on social media. Many have blasted the fans springing to the defense of people like Araiza, Watson, and even Andrew Tate. Here are some of the comments:
Warning - NSFW Language:
The allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza
The victim, 17 at the time, filed a lawsuit against the Bills punter in San Diego Superior Court last week. She alleges that Araiza, who was 21 at the time, drugged her before taking her to a bedroom where a group of men waited. Two of his San Diego teammates took turns having sex with her while she faded in and out of consciousness.
The victim's lawyer posted pictures of the the journal in which she documented the assault the next day.
Buffalo said that they were made aware of the incident in July. The victim's lawyer, Dan Gilleon, said that the franchise did not get in touch with him and did not ask to speak to the accuser. This was despite the team's statement noting that it had conducted an examination into the incident.
In a statement announcing that they were releasing Araiza, Brandon Beane explained that the franchise was made aware of the allegations back in late July:
"Her representative spoke to Kathryn (D'Angelo) and laid out some of the things that they were accusing Matt (Araiza) and others of. At that time, our process, we tried to be thorough and thoughtful and not rush to judgment. I would say it's not easy, you're trying to put facts around a legal situation, sometimes with limited information, and so ultimately that's where we're at today with a decision."
Araiza's release comes at a time when the NFL is facing scrutiny for its handling of cases against its personnel regarding the treatment of women.
