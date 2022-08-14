"You’re witnessing the greatness that is preseason Baker Mayfield" - NFL fans left divided over former Browns QB's first outing as a Panther

Baker Mayfield made his Carolina Panthers debut in their preseason game against the Washington Commanders. He looked crisp and went four of seven for 46 yards. There were some teething problems with miscommunications with receivers and fumbles, but in general Mayfield looked good. He started just one series before Sam Darnold took over for one of his own.

But it has proved enough for NFL fans to already give their take on Twitter. Some of them were positive, whereas others were negative. Truthfully, a preseason game is not the right forum to reach any conclusions, but what would be the fun in that?

Here are some of the best reactions of his performance:

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless As predicted here, over and over, Baker Mayfield looks like BAKER MAYFIELD in his first preseason start for Carolina. After labrum surgery, his velocity looks 50% better than it did last season when he played hurt from Week 2 on. In his first 2 drives, Mayfield is LIGHTING IT UP. As predicted here, over and over, Baker Mayfield looks like BAKER MAYFIELD in his first preseason start for Carolina. After labrum surgery, his velocity looks 50% better than it did last season when he played hurt from Week 2 on. In his first 2 drives, Mayfield is LIGHTING IT UP.

PMK @TheNerfHerd @RealSkipBayless Unfortunately you’re witnessing the greatness that is preseason baker mayfield @RealSkipBayless Unfortunately you’re witnessing the greatness that is preseason baker mayfield

Jaron Spor @JaronSpor Solid day for Baker Mayfield. 4/7 that included one throw away, one possible miscommunication and then one deep ball dropped but more of a great play by Washington, for 46 yards and went 3/4 on 3rd downs. He also had a solid pocket escape and picked up a couple to avoid a sack. Solid day for Baker Mayfield. 4/7 that included one throw away, one possible miscommunication and then one deep ball dropped but more of a great play by Washington, for 46 yards and went 3/4 on 3rd downs. He also had a solid pocket escape and picked up a couple to avoid a sack.

Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson That deep pass from Mayfield was a drop. Pressured and hit, but a drop. Mayfield looks sharp on this drive. That deep pass from Mayfield was a drop. Pressured and hit, but a drop. Mayfield looks sharp on this drive. Drive stalled on a mishandled center-QB exchange and then a miscommunication on 3rd and 14. Decent start for Mayfield even though it was killed by a fumbled snap. twitter.com/CharlesRobinso… Drive stalled on a mishandled center-QB exchange and then a miscommunication on 3rd and 14. Decent start for Mayfield even though it was killed by a fumbled snap. twitter.com/CharlesRobinso…

🟠CLE DAWG🐶🟤 @dawg_cle

Baker bros when Mayfield throws a terrible pass: …

🤣 twitter.com/shannonsharpee… Shannonnn sharpes burner @shannonsharpeee Baker Mayfield with tiiimmee… Baker Mayfield with tiiimmee… https://t.co/xvQxBU5UHx Baker bros when Watson throws a bad overthrown pass: HE SUCKS. WASTE OF $230MBaker bros when Mayfield throws a terrible pass: … Baker bros when Watson throws a bad overthrown pass: HE SUCKS. WASTE OF $230MBaker bros when Mayfield throws a terrible pass: … 🤣 twitter.com/shannonsharpee…

David Newton @DNewtonespn So Baker Mayfield finishes his series 4-for-7 for 46 yards. Panthers get a field goal. Good showing for Mayfield in his Carolina preseason debut. So Baker Mayfield finishes his series 4-for-7 for 46 yards. Panthers get a field goal. Good showing for Mayfield in his Carolina preseason debut.

Doge Pound Browns @DogeBrowns I’m watching this Panthers preseason to watch Baker Mayfield. Not darn Sam Darnold I’m watching this Panthers preseason to watch Baker Mayfield. Not darn Sam Darnold

Mickey Grizzard @realmasseybritt Great pass by future Hall of Famer Baker Mayfield Great pass by future Hall of Famer Baker Mayfield

Who will be the Panthers starting QB, Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold?

Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders

Baker Mayfield started the preseason game, but Sam Darnold then took over. That was before the other quarterbacks on the depth chart had a chance to show their mettle. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule refused to be drawn into the subject of who the Week 1 starter will be.

Instead, he pointed out that Baker Mayfield had taken them down the field, whereas Sam Darnold helped them get the touchdown, so both were in command.

Here's what he said:

"I have to really watch the tape to see exactly what they did, but I thought they were both in command. They made the right checks, so I was pleased. [Baker Mayfield starting] was for today, that was just for today... Obviously, Sam got us in the end zone. Baker led us down the field. Looked like both guys played well in terms of production..."

But many will point out that Baker Mayfield leading the first drive indicates that he will be the starter. Most think that he is the starting quarterback in Carolina, and it is up to Darnold to change Rhule's mind.

Those that choose to knock Mayfield down will note that on throws longer than 10 yards, he went 0-2. He also fumbled and was not up to the mark with his receivers in terms of communication.

Ultimately, we will only know for sure when the rubber hits the road and the NFL regular season starts in earnest. Until then, it is just an exhibition with no real value in terms of drawing conclusions.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NFL.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell