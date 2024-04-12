Tom Brady lit the social media world on fire recently when he hinted at a potential plan to make a return to the NFL.

He was directly asked by Vic Blends during an episode of the Deep Cut podcast if he would be open to coming back to the NFL in an emergency situation. Brady responded that he was "not opposed to it" rather than avoiding the question as he has done in the past.

Following the episode, Brady posted a picture of himself on X from the New England Patriots official account. He had long hair in the picture, and he added a caption stating that if his post gets 50k likes, he'll grow it back out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also included that he would unretire with the same amount of likes, but put a crossed-out line through "unretire" and followed his caption with laughing emojis.

Brady's shocking new stance on the idea of making an NFL return has fans split on whether or not it would be a good idea. While some would love to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion return to action, others seem ready to move on from this concept completely.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"If Brett Favre can, you can too," said another fan.

"We'll see ya in training camp GOAT," another added.

Other fans were opposed to the idea of Brady making a comeback:

Expand Tweet

"He still tryna get his shorty back," said another.

"We're good bro, go away," added another.

"He's gonna do this gimmick for the rest of our lives," stated another.

Despite winning seven Super Bowl rings and setting just about every record possible, apparently, Tom Brady may not be done with the NFL just yet.

The San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots were all mentioned as possibilities, but if he is serious about this plan, he has some major obstacles to clear first.

Tom Brady can't unretire yet as an NFL owner

Tom Brady rumors

Tom Brady has acquired a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders to become a partial owner of the team. While this keeps him connected to the NFL as well as his upcoming broadcasting contract with Fox, it also prevents him from currently unretiring.

The NFL recently passed a rule that none of their active players are permitted to have ownership stakes in any team.

The rule is intended to maintain the game's integrity, as owning a team may have an impact on a player's status. This will be one of the difficulties Brady must overcome if he is serious about making a comeback, as he will have to sell his Raiders stock.

He will also need to address his massive ten-year contract worth $375 million with Fox that is scheduled to start this year. All things considered, an unretirement seems highly unlikely at the moment, but with Tom Brady, anything is possible.