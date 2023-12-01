It was a thrilling Week 13 TNF matchup as the Dallas Cowboys came from behind to defeat the Seattle Seahawks. The Cowboys overcame a 35-27 deficit via a Jake Ferguson touchdown and two Brandon Aubrey field goals.

The victory improves Dallas' record to 9-3 while diminishing Seattle's standing at 6-6. However, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay couldn't disregard the impact game officials had on the game. He felt the men with yellow flags diluted the result.

Football fans react to Darius Slay's comment on the Cowboys-Seahawks TNF game

While both teams had over 400 total yards, they also committed many penalties. The Seattle Seahawks were flagged for ten penalties for 130 yards, while the Dallas Cowboys had nine infractions for 127 yards. The number of violations had Slay tweeting:

“Refs killing this game man!!”

A football fan commented on Slay's tweet:

“It’s literally unwatchable at this point bro”

Another TNF spectator mentioned:

“They just want their screen time it’s so annoying”

Here are other comments from NFL fans who think that too many penalties were called during the Week 13 Thursday Night Football game.

Both teams benefitted from the penalties flagged by the referees. The Cowboys incurred three penalties during the drive, leading to Seattle's DK Metcalf go-ahead touchdown before halftime.

Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. were flagged for offside, while DaRon Bland was tagged for Defensive Pass Interference, a penalty the Seahawks declined.

Meanwhile, an offside call on Boye Mafe extended Dallas' first drive in the third quarter of this TNF thriller. Otherwise, it would have been a Quandre Diggs interception on a Dak Prescott pass for Luke Schoonmaker.

Tariq Woolen was penalized for defensive holding in the same drive, while Bobby Wagner was flagged for defensive pass interference. An illegal contact infraction against Tre Brown on second-and-13 extended the Cowboys' drive, leading to a six-yard Tony Pollard touchdown run.

The Cowboys had better execution in the final quarter of this TNF clash

While Slay and other football fans commented about the officiating during the Cowboys-Seahawks TNF matchup, it ultimately boiled down to who did better during the home stretch. That's where Dallas did better, especially after their defense held the Seahawks scoreless over the last 14 minutes.

Ferguson's 12-yard touchdown catch and a Brandin Cooks two-point conversion had Dallas up by three, 38-35. Aubrey remained perfect for the season with a 32-yard field goal to settle the final score. Conversely, the Seahawks failed to convert in three consecutive fourth-down tries.