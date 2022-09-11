"Dude just needs to leave the game, this back and forth bs is dumb" , "He’s a ring chaser he’ll be back in November" - NFL fans left speculating following Adam Schefter's latest report on Rob Gronkowski return

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady each announced their retirements from the NFL separately during the 2022 offseason. While Brady changed his mind and decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season, it appears, for now at least, that Gronkowski will remain retired.

NFL insider Adam Schefter recently gave an update on Gronkowski's NFL future. He believes that Tampa Bay would have tried to convince the tight end to return if they were in a race for a playoff spot, however they are no longer planning to do so. He is of the opinion that Gronkowski has moved on from the NFL permanently. Schefter pointed out that it's not impossible for a return, however, the situation would have to be perfect for that to occur.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not counting on Rob Gronkowski to return to football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not counting on Rob Gronkowski to return to football:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

This recent report has sparked all sorts of reactions from NFL fans on Twitter. They have been speculating as to whether Gronkowski will eventually return to the Buccaneers before the end of the season.

Here are some of the top comments:

K. Moods  @kmoods34 @AdamSchefter Dude just needs to leave the game. This back and forth bs is dumb. @AdamSchefter Dude just needs to leave the game. This back and forth bs is dumb.

Adiram @AdiramCastro10 @AdamSchefter so i shouldn’t of took him first overall in my draft? @AdamSchefter so i shouldn’t of took him first overall in my draft?

Wakangsta @Wakangsta



…and he isn’t willing to loose his wife for the game either lmao. @AdamSchefter Yeah because unlike Tom, he isn’t a psycho for the game, and knows the damage to the body will eventually come to bare…especially at the TE position.…and he isn’t willing to loose his wife for the game either lmao. @AdamSchefter Yeah because unlike Tom, he isn’t a psycho for the game, and knows the damage to the body will eventually come to bare…especially at the TE position. …and he isn’t willing to loose his wife for the game either lmao.

Sheraz Khan @GovSherazKhan @AdamSchefter He shot down any hope in an interview earlier this year @AdamSchefter He shot down any hope in an interview earlier this year

Other NFL fans lean more towards the possibility of Rob Gronkowski returning at some point:

David Rossi @drossi67 @AdamSchefter They are also not not counting on a return @AdamSchefter They are also not not counting on a return

Colton @Colton_96 @AdamSchefter He’s a ring chaser he’ll be back in November @AdamSchefter He’s a ring chaser he’ll be back in November

Bailz @BailzYouKnowMe @AdamSchefter He will if his boyfriend tells him to @AdamSchefter He will if his boyfriend tells him to

As demonstrated by the reactions, NFL fans seem to be split on whether Gronkowski will return to the Buccaneers during the 2022 season. Many believe he will remain retired and continue to pursue other opportunities away from the NFL.

Who will replace Rob Gronkowski at TE for the Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski

Whether or not Gronkowski returns to the Buccaneers later in the year is secondary to the franchise. Tampa Bay will enter the 2022 NFL season without him and as such, have tried to replace him. While Gronkowski has been their starting tight end for the last two seasons, the Buccaneers used the offseason to prepare for his absence moving forward.

The organization signed veteran Kyle Rudolph to be paired with Cameron Brate, who was already on their roster. These are the top two receiving options at the position. They also used the 2022 NFL Draft to add depth to the tight end position and start looking towards the future. They selected Cade Otton in the fourth round and Ko Kieft in the sixth round.

As to whether we will see Rob Gronkowski in the NFL again, that will be revealed in time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell