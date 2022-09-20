"This is the same man that practices with Nick bosa every week" ,"I'm inclined to believe Armstead" - NFL fans left split over damning racism accusations levied by 49ers star against Lions' Dan Skipper

Offensive tackle Dan Skipper of the Detroit Lions got his first NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. However, that has been forgotten as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead has accused him of racism in an Instagram story.

Armstead posted a picture of Skipper getting plaudits for his efforts in the Lions win over the Commanders with the words, "So we’re cheering for racists now? Called multiple players the N word in games."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman #49ers DE Arik Armstead accuses #Lions OT Dan Skipper of calling players the "N-word" in multiple games and for being a “racist.” #49ers DE Arik Armstead accuses #Lions OT Dan Skipper of calling players the "N-word" in multiple games and for being a “racist.” https://t.co/Nz3ofpo8ek

NFL fans are torn over Armstead's accusations, with one saying that this is a player who practices with Nick Bosa every week. They brought up Bosa's past about how he has liked tweets using racist and homophobic language.

"This the same man that practices with Nick bosa every week."

Condo @CondoM131228 @NFL_DovKleiman This the same man that practices with Nick bosa every week @NFL_DovKleiman This the same man that practices with Nick bosa every week

Another NFL fan is more inclined to believe Armstead. They posted and said that unless it's a case of mistaken identity, they are believing the 49ers player.

"Im inclined to believe Armstead. The “hard ER” part shows that he wasn’t mistaken. Also shows he wouldn’t say anything if it was the other way. He has no reason to lie on some random nobody as well. Unless it’s mistaken identity I’m believing Armstead."

Hot Hand Sports @hothandsports1 @NFL_DovKleiman Im inclined to believe Armstead. The “hard ER” part shows that he wasn’t mistaken. Also shows he wouldn’t say anything if it was the other way. He has no reason to lie on some random nobody as well. Unless it’s mistaken identity I’m believing Armstead @NFL_DovKleiman Im inclined to believe Armstead. The “hard ER” part shows that he wasn’t mistaken. Also shows he wouldn’t say anything if it was the other way. He has no reason to lie on some random nobody as well. Unless it’s mistaken identity I’m believing Armstead

Other NFL fans are split on whether the accusations are true or not.

Chaelp @chaelp1 @NFL_DovKleiman I love the people who have absolutely no way of knowing but just instinctively scream that Arik is lying and there’s no chance it happened. @NFL_DovKleiman I love the people who have absolutely no way of knowing but just instinctively scream that Arik is lying and there’s no chance it happened.

Mr. Dick M. Down @mrmobley2u @NFL_DovKleiman So y’all are telling me that out of everybody in the league, Armstead chose to “lie” on this dude?! Aw ok! I believe him until it’s proven false. @NFL_DovKleiman So y’all are telling me that out of everybody in the league, Armstead chose to “lie” on this dude?! Aw ok! I believe him until it’s proven false.

Restore The Roar @roarrestored1 @chosenone45_ @NFL_DovKleiman I don't think it's true. Skip has never played a snap against Armstead. Weird thing to make up.. you think the players he plays with would let that fly? @chosenone45_ @NFL_DovKleiman I don't think it's true. Skip has never played a snap against Armstead. Weird thing to make up.. you think the players he plays with would let that fly?

James Gullett @gullett_james @NFL_DovKleiman Waited till he was getting praised to say something? So if he was still on the bench all would be well? Bring me proof, till then miss me with the high-school rumor he said she said stuff. @NFL_DovKleiman Waited till he was getting praised to say something? So if he was still on the bench all would be well? Bring me proof, till then miss me with the high-school rumor he said she said stuff.

‼️Gloria's Daughter⁉️ @DatGirlFriday @NFL_DovKleiman This situation is a tricky one. Armstead offered no proof, just a statement. Nobody has backed up his claim yet either. Best to sit back and let this play out before making judgement. If proof is out there, internet sleuths and players will find it @NFL_DovKleiman This situation is a tricky one. Armstead offered no proof, just a statement. Nobody has backed up his claim yet either. Best to sit back and let this play out before making judgement. If proof is out there, internet sleuths and players will find it

Josh Collins @IronHog2022 @NFL_DovKleiman Better be able to prove it. Those are some serious accusations that can destroy this Man's career...and the accusers if the accusations ate false @NFL_DovKleiman Better be able to prove it. Those are some serious accusations that can destroy this Man's career...and the accusers if the accusations ate false

At the time of writing, neither the 49ers, nor the Lions or Dan Skipper has said anything to the media. Which we can probably expect, given the serious nature of the accusations.

Accusations come after Skipper's first NFL start

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

The offensive tackle started his first NFL game on Sunday against Washington and the Lions gave their fans a little insight into head coach Dan Campbell's post-game speech. He mentioned Skipper and it reduced the tackle to tears.

Brad Galli @BradGalli



The whole team chanted the name of the guard who started — after he was cut following camp.



Go inside the locker room via VIDEO: Dan Campbell led a postgame speech after the Lions win that had Dan Skipper in tears.The whole team chanted the name of the guard who started — after he was cut following camp.Go inside the locker room via @Lions VIDEO: Dan Campbell led a postgame speech after the Lions win that had Dan Skipper in tears. The whole team chanted the name of the guard who started — after he was cut following camp. Go inside the locker room via @Lions: https://t.co/g96m6jZggJ

Having been cut by the Lions and then signed to the practice squad, the offensive tackle is a journeyman for the NFL. Due to several injuries along the offensive line, the 28-year-old was handed his first start as the Lions secured their first win of the season.

The Lions protected Jared Goff well, only allowing three sacks as he threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the 36-27 win. Getting your first NFL start is a sensational feeling that not many people will ever experience.

For Dan Skipper, the accusations leveled at him by Armstead are extremely serious and have many forgetting his first career achievement. Armstead, the 28-year-old defensive lineman, has been in the league since 2015 and with that, the next few days will be pivotal for both players.

