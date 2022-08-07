"How ungrateful is Kareem Hunt right now" - NFL fans left stunned with Browns RB's trade request

Depending on how the Deshaun Watson suspension situation plays out, the Cleveland Browns might be a prime contender this year. Since moving from Baker Mayfield to Watson, they thought they had the final piece in the puzzle.

One of their main strengths is at running back, where they have a top tier tandem in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, Chubb takes the lion's share of the touches in the Browns offense.

The opportunity to be one of the best backups in the league for a potentially serious contender no longer appeals to Hunt. He's also disgruntled by the lack of a new contract and has now requested a trade.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Browns RB Kareem Hunt has requested a trade out of Cleveland, per @MaryKayCabot , but the team has already told him they won’t trade him. Hunt is entering the final year of his contract and has been looking for a new deal. #Browns RB Kareem Hunt has requested a trade out of Cleveland, per @MaryKayCabot, but the team has already told him they won’t trade him. Hunt is entering the final year of his contract and has been looking for a new deal.

NFL fans have had harsh words for the running back, including one fan calling him ungrateful. Here are the top comments:

🏀LakersGotNext🏀 @MoneyTLK31 @MySportsUpdate @MaryKayCabot He not going anywhere and Cleveland not trading him. He just want a new contract, this is all smoke @MySportsUpdate @MaryKayCabot He not going anywhere and Cleveland not trading him. He just want a new contract, this is all smoke

Jim proper @proper_jim10 @MySportsUpdate @MaryKayCabot Yup what happened to wanting to stay in Cleveland? Lol ford must be putting pressure on him lol. He's been hurt alot so not sure it's a huge loss if we do trade him if he doesn't want to be here get him out of here @MySportsUpdate @MaryKayCabot Yup what happened to wanting to stay in Cleveland? Lol ford must be putting pressure on him lol. He's been hurt alot so not sure it's a huge loss if we do trade him if he doesn't want to be here get him out of here

Hunt will become a free agent at the end of the season. Cleveland now has a decision to make on the running back's future.

Top potential landing spots for Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Cleveland have stated that they are not going to trade Hunt. Now this probably sounds familiar, as they said the same when Baker Mayfield requested a trade. He's now with the Carolina Panthers.

If Cleveland does decide to honor his request, there will probably be a lot of teams interested. Most NFL teams have a solid starting running back, but Hunt could start for a lot of teams.

The Chicago Bears could well be interested in the running back. David Montgomery is a solid running back, but Hunt is probably an upgrade. Either way, that would be a strong one-two punch in the backfield to take pressure off of Justin Fields.

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of depth in the backfield, but they lack a true standout number one back. J.K. Dobbins is recovering from injury, so Hunt presents an intriguing option for the Browns' rival.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem intent on stacking the deck, as evidenced by their signing of Julio Jones. Leonard Fournette is a fine back, but adding Hunt to the mix only improves their Super Bowl odds.

The Arizona Cardinals could potentially be interested in a trade. They are in an interesting position after extending Kyler Murray. James Conner is a very good running back, but he does have a worrying injury history. Connor has missed 14 games over the last four seasons.

As it stands, Cleveland are determined to keep hold of the running back, however we shall see if that changes with time.

