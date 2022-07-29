3 Reasons why Julio Jones and Tom Brady's partnership won't work

Julio Jones made headlines recently when he announced that he would be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season. One of the best free agents this year teams up with Tom Brady on one of the best overall teams in the NFL. Their offense is now loaded with weapons.

While there are many reasons to believe that Tom Brady and Julio Jones will make an ideal pairing, there are several factors that could work against them. Here are three reasons why the potentially dominant duo could ultimately fail.

#1 - Julio Jones' recent injury history

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Julio Jones

Jones remained relatively healthy during the majority of his time with the Atlanta Falcons. He only missed significant playing time during one season in his first nine years with the team. Things changed in the second week of the 2020 NFL season when he suffered a severe hamstring strain. It forced him to miss seven scattered games during the season.

Bobby Thompson @BThomps81 Julio Jones has a history of hamstring injuries the past few seasons, the team understands he isn’t the player he once was, but believe he can still be a contributor Julio Jones has a history of hamstring injuries the past few seasons, the team understands he isn’t the player he once was, but believe he can still be a contributor

Jones has been unable to fully get past the hamstring issue, despite it initially occurring nearly two years ago. He missed seven additional games during the 2021 NFL season after joining the the Tennessee Titans for one year. All of which were related to the same hamstring injury. He may continue to be relatively ineffective if he's unable to fully recover.

#2 - The Buccaneers offense is already loaded with weapons

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin

The Buccaneers roster is loaded with various weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Tom Brady has plenty of options in the passing game, including multiple wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs. All of whom figure to play a major role in target distribution.

Many key contributors like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cameron Brate, and Leonard Fournette are returning. They also added Russell Gage and Kyle Rudolph in free agency to join their long list of capable options. While adding depth is never a bad thing, the crowded offense could lead to Jones being more of a role player than anything.

#3 - Chemistry

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones

Julio Jones spent nearly his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons, where Matt Ryan was always his quarterback. The two have demonstrated elite chemistry over the years. It led to Jones being selected as an All-Pro for five consecutive seasons, while eclipsing 80 receptions and 1,400 receiving yards in all of them.

Jones is one of the best wide receivers of this generation and Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. That doesn't mean they will have elite chemistry. Jones has only dominated with one quarterback, so learning a new way to do things with Brady could present a challenge. There's no guarantee they will click.

