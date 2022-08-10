"Won't be watching, f**k Bezos" - NFL fans left stunned by league's decision to pull TNF from TV

Thursday Night Football has officially exited the domain of over-the-air TV. Fans will now require high-speed internet and a subscription to Amazon Prime to catch Thursday Night Football live.

This turn of events comes after the NFL's announcement that Amazon Prime Video will officially be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, starting with the upcoming 2022/23 season.

In a statement, the league said:

"Amazon will distribute Primetime's 2nd most-watched show across hundreds of compatible digital devices. The NFL's original agreement with Amazon, announced as part of a larger series of media distribution deals this past March, had Amazon Prime Video distributing Thursday Night Football starting with the 2023 season."

While the deal with Amazon Prime Video was slated to begin in 2023, the league and Prime Video decided to kickstart the agreement in the upcoming season instead.

This marks the first time the league has put some games exclusively in the hands of a streaming platform. While Amazon has aired NFL games before, they were always in addition to networks like Fox or NFL Network airing the games.

NFL fans were, on the whole, unhappy with the decision. They were quick to react on social media and shared their thoughts. Here are the top comments:

A general theme among NFL fans on Twitter was that they weren't aware of the exclusivity of Prime Video's TNF coverage.

Why am I @AlwaysN_Trouble ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk The NFL and Amazon still have plenty of work to do to make fans aware that, when Thursday Night Football returns next month, it won't be available to watch on free TV. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckDo The NFL and Amazon still have plenty of work to do to make fans aware that, when Thursday Night Football returns next month, it won't be available to watch on free TV. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckDo I didn’t know it was strictly on Amazon Prime …. twitter.com/profootballtal… I didn’t know it was strictly on Amazon Prime …. twitter.com/profootballtal…

Bill Rupp @Rupp45 Wow I didn’t know that Thursday night football was going to be on Amazon Prime! Well we will be about 1 minute behind the live game! Awful for gambling! Wow I didn’t know that Thursday night football was going to be on Amazon Prime! Well we will be about 1 minute behind the live game! Awful for gambling!

Some fans, however, voiced concerns about the state of play, given they would need a subscription to catch games on Thursday Night Football.

Nats in 24’ ⚾🇺🇸 @CleatTanner @ProFootballTalk You should be able to get all home team games, and National games for free. Then you should be able to pick a la carte if your team is out of market. Then if you want all games all the time you can go for the super package. @ProFootballTalk You should be able to get all home team games, and National games for free. Then you should be able to pick a la carte if your team is out of market. Then if you want all games all the time you can go for the super package.

DC Chitown @DavidCarrino @CNN Guess I won't be watching Thursday night football. I'm not buying another subscription service @CNN Guess I won't be watching Thursday night football. I'm not buying another subscription service

Russ Prentice @Russ1Prentice @tylerjasin @TheDiamondMike



This is so silly, it stems from another multi-billion dollar money grab by hiding Thursday Night Football on a platform that isn’t on basic cable. I’m sorry to those I offended because I get to watch (usually) crappy TNF games. @MySportsUpdate 100% it is ease and cost.This is so silly, it stems from another multi-billion dollar money grab by hiding Thursday Night Football on a platform that isn’t on basic cable. I’m sorry to those I offended because I get to watch (usually) crappy TNF games. @tylerjasin @TheDiamondMike @MySportsUpdate 100% it is ease and cost.This is so silly, it stems from another multi-billion dollar money grab by hiding Thursday Night Football on a platform that isn’t on basic cable. I’m sorry to those I offended because I get to watch (usually) crappy TNF games.

OrdioMongo @OrdioMongo "Welcome to a special Tuesday Night edition of Saturday Night's version of Thursday Night Football, brought to you by Amazon Prime." "Welcome to a special Tuesday Night edition of Saturday Night's version of Thursday Night Football, brought to you by Amazon Prime."

CHRIS FOXX @FoxxFiles Prime Video airing Thursday Night Football and that extortion concert Live simultaneously.



Bezos is Lex Luthor Prime Video airing Thursday Night Football and that extortion concert Live simultaneously. Bezos is Lex Luthor

Another section of fans was, however, bemused that TNF is now slated to be locked behind the walls of a subscription service.

Hungry Physics Buff @AHungryBuffalo ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk The NFL and Amazon still have plenty of work to do to make fans aware that, when Thursday Night Football returns next month, it won't be available to watch on free TV. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckDo The NFL and Amazon still have plenty of work to do to make fans aware that, when Thursday Night Football returns next month, it won't be available to watch on free TV. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckDo So they took their always shitty TNF games no one wants to watch and put them behind a paywall? What? twitter.com/ProFootballTal… So they took their always shitty TNF games no one wants to watch and put them behind a paywall? What? twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

Matt Gross @MattGross87 ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk The NFL and Amazon still have plenty of work to do to make fans aware that, when Thursday Night Football returns next month, it won't be available to watch on free TV. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckDo The NFL and Amazon still have plenty of work to do to make fans aware that, when Thursday Night Football returns next month, it won't be available to watch on free TV. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckDo This feels like two gigantic, enormously profitable companies with little regard to the happiness of their customers being pigs and taking things one step too far. I hope this fails miserably! twitter.com/profootballtal… This feels like two gigantic, enormously profitable companies with little regard to the happiness of their customers being pigs and taking things one step too far. I hope this fails miserably! twitter.com/profootballtal…

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime—what this all means for NFL fans

One caveat with the new deal is that games in local markets will continue with the status quo. Fans in local areas, therefore, will not need a subscription to Amazon Prime Video to catch their hometown teams in action.

According to the Sports Business Journal, Prime Video is also considering allowing DirecTV to deliver Thursday Night Football to commercial establishments, including bars and restaurants. The $100 billion deal aside, Prime Video is doing its utmost to sign up on-air talent in the wake of bagging the rights to Thursday Night Football.

Amazon has already hired Taylor Rooks as a feature reporter. Rooks, of Turner Sports and Bleacher Report fame, was nominated for an Emmy award this year in the "Outstanding Personality Emerging On-Air Talent" category.

Amazon has also inked a deal with the "Dude Perfect" team of famed sports content creators Tyler Toney, twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones.

Earlier this week, Prime Video also signed Michael Smith to its team. Smith will be part of the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows along with Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Richard Sherman.

