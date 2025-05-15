"Worst thing I’ve ever seen," "Delete this now" - NFL fans lose it over Giants' "horrible" 2025 schedule release video

The New York Giants had a very interesting way of revealing their schedule: via a "Love Island"-esque "confessional" featuring fans of their opponents. THe video below shows various persons, from a Las Vegas Raiders fan sporting face paint and spiked pads to a Dolly Parton cosplayer (in deference to her Thanksgiving halftime performance last year) sharing their thoughts:

However, fan response was largely negative:

More of the condemnation can be seen below:

"This will make me become a jets fan," one threatened.

"Fire the whole (expletive) social team," another demanded.

Below is a rundown of the Giants' 2025 schedule:

1 Sunday, Sept. 7 at Commanders 1 p.m. Fox 2 Sunday, Sept. 14 at Cowboys I p.m. Fox 3 Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. Chiefs (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC/Peacock 4 Sunday, Sept. 28 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 5 Sunday, Oct. 5 at Saints 1 p.m. CBS 6 Thursday, Oct. 9 vs. Eagles (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 7 Sunday, Oct. 19 at Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS 8 Sunday, Oct. 26 at Eagles 1 p.m. Fox 9 Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. CBS 10 Sunday, Nov. 9 at Bears 1 p.m. Fox 11 Sunday, Nov. 16 vs. Packers 1 p.m. Fox 12 Sunday, Nov. 23 at Lions 1 p.m. Fox 13 Monday, Dec. 1 at Patriots (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 14 Sunday, Dec. 7 BYE BYE BYE 15 Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. Fox 16 Sunday Dec. 21 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. Fox 17 TBD at Raiders TBD TBD 18 TBD vs. Cowboys TBD TBD

