  • "Worst thing I’ve ever seen," "Delete this now" - NFL fans lose it over Giants' "horrible" 2025 schedule release video

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 15, 2025 02:02 GMT
The New York Giants had a very interesting way of revealing their schedule: via a "Love Island"-esque "confessional" featuring fans of their opponents. THe video below shows various persons, from a Las Vegas Raiders fan sporting face paint and spiked pads to a Dolly Parton cosplayer (in deference to her Thanksgiving halftime performance last year) sharing their thoughts:

However, fan response was largely negative:

More of the condemnation can be seen below:

"This will make me become a jets fan," one threatened.
"Is this AI?" another wondered.
"Fire the whole (expletive) social team," another demanded.

Below is a rundown of the Giants' 2025 schedule:

1Sunday, Sept. 7at Commanders1 p.m.Fox
2Sunday, Sept. 14at CowboysI p.m.Fox
3Sunday, Sept. 21vs. Chiefs (SNF)8:20 p.m.NBC/Peacock
4Sunday, Sept. 28vs. Chargers1 p.m.CBS
5Sunday, Oct. 5at Saints1 p.m.CBS
6Thursday, Oct. 9vs. Eagles (TNF)8:15 p.m.Prime Video
7Sunday, Oct. 19at Broncos4:05 p.m.CBS
8Sunday, Oct. 26at Eagles1 p.m.Fox
9Sunday, Nov. 2vs. 49ers1 p.m.CBS
10Sunday, Nov. 9at Bears1 p.m.Fox
11Sunday, Nov. 16vs. Packers1 p.m.Fox
12Sunday, Nov. 23at Lions1 p.m.Fox
13Monday, Dec. 1at Patriots (MNF)8:15 p.m.ESPN
14Sunday, Dec. 7BYEBYEBYE
15Sunday, Dec. 14vs. Commanders1 p.m.Fox
16Sunday Dec. 21vs. Vikings1 p.m.Fox
17TBDat RaidersTBDTBD
18TBDvs. CowboysTBDTBD
About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Andre Castillo
